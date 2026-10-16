‘True Detective’ Season 5 Is Officially Happening — And the Two Leads Are Confirmed

Just a week after Nicolas Cage shared that he would be the lead of “True Detective” Season 5, the official news is out. He’s not alone as the lead of the latest season of the crime anthology series on HBO.

On top of that, details of what the fifth season will look like have also been revealed. Issa López will return as showrunner, and there’s no long wait until production starts back up.

Who Will Join Nicolas Cage on ‘True Detective’ Season 5?

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 13: Nicolas Cage attends Prime Video’s “Spider-Noir” world premiere at Regal Times Square on May 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

While at New York Comic Con, Cage spilled the beans about being the lead of “True Detective” Season 5. At the time, he was sharing more about his intention when it came to work, making it clear that he doesn’t like to do too many movies back to back, and that he was probably going to do another season of television. He then ended that with, “I think I might do a season of True Detective. That’s okay that I’m the first to announce that, right?”

At the time, nothing official had come out. In fact, Cage’s deal to join the series hadn’t been finalized, but now it is, and he’s not alone.

Antonio Banderas will also headline the fifth season of the anthology series. Both actors are also set to executive produce, which is a role that first-season stars Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey hold on the show.

Entertainment Weekly shares that Cage will play a character called Henry Logan, and Banderas will play Rai García. There are no further details about what their roles will look like. Fans will likely see the show with two detectives handling the case, similar to most other seasons. The only season that saw one primary detective was “True Detective” Season 3 with Mahershala Ali in the role.

Production on ‘True Detective’ Starts in 2027

Getty TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 17: Antonio Banderas attends the premiere of “Up Against It” during the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 17, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jeremy Chan/Getty Images)

López will return as showrunner and writer. She took over showrunning duties in 2024, with the arrival of the Jodie Foster-led season “Night Country.” The new season will switch out Alaska for New York, with the season set in Jamaica Bay. The rest of the story is being kept under wraps.

Production is set to start in 2027, which likely means a 2028 premiere date. There is a slim change that HBO is looking at the end of the 2027 season, but most of next year is going to be planned out. It makes sense to look further ahead, and it’s still a shorter break than the one between Seasons 3 and 4.

NYCC 2026 wasn’t the first time Cage was attached to “True Detective.” Reports went all the way back to the summer of 2025. Then, late in 2025, rumors that Banderas could join the show started. It takes time to negotiate contracts, especially with busy movie stars who wouldn’t usually do TV projects. The fourth season debuted in February 2024 to critical praise, much more than the previous two seasons of the series, making it clear that everyone wanted more. It was just a matter of finding the right people.