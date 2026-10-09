5 Obscure Horror Films to Watch This Spooky Season

It’s the time of year when everybody is a fan of horror. Some people watch horror movies throughout the entire year, but most people prefer to wait until Halloween season.

However, are you sick of watching “Halloween” or “The Shining” for the hundredth time? There are so many great horror movies out there that you may have never heard of. While the classics are always great, it’s also fun to discover horror films that may not have been on your radar before.

We’re going to give you five obscure horror movie picks to watch this spooky season.

5. Anything For Jackson

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“Anything for Jackson” is a Canadian horror film from 2020 that most people likely haven’t heard of unless they’re a die-hard horror fan. The movie has a solid cast, starring Sheila McCarthy and Julian Richings as a husband and wife who go to depraved lengths to try and resurrect their recently deceased grandson.

They do this by chaining a pregnant woman to a bed in their guest room. While the film is very small and mostly contained to one location, it contains some very memorable scares. One of the most memorable scenes involves contortionist Troy James, who is terrifying in the film.

McCarthy and Richings are also excellent in the film. “Anything for Jackson” is intense and scary. It’s one of the better independent horror films that never gets talked about, and it’s available to stream on Shudder.

4. Lowlifes

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Tubi Originals are often the subject of jokes because the streaming service does give a platform to movies of all types. However, every once in a while, they drop a banger. “Lowlifes” is a movie that’s easy to skip over if you’re browsing Tubi.

The poster doesn’t show much, and the premise of a family on a trip falling into the plot of a horror film sounds generic on paper, but “Lowlifes” is anything but. The movie is filled with some wild twists and turns. It can also be really funny and touching at times.

Giving away any more details about the film would spoil the experience, but “Lowlifes” is a must-watch, especially since it’s streaming for free on Tubi.

3. A Wounded Fawn

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Unlike “Anything for Jackson” and “Lowlifes,” “A Wounded Fawn” is a bit tougher to sell. Starring Josh Ruben as a charming serial killer who lures a woman he’s dating to his remote cabin, “A Wounded Fawn” has the same setup as a dozen different horror movies, but what makes it special is how bizarre it gets.

Instead of turning into a generic slasher, director Travis Stevens favors the surreal. About halfway through the movie, things get completely unhinged and stay that way. There are many striking visuals and an intense ending that is certainly going to be thought-provoking for many. For people who like a horror film that isn’t straightforward, “A Wounded Fawn” can be streamed on Shudder.

2. The Dark and the Wicked

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As somebody who watches dozens of horror movies a year, it’s very rare to find something that actually gets under my skin. “The Dark and the Wicked” is one of the few movies that has actually scared me.

“The Strangers” director Bryan Bertino crafted a brutal story about a brother and sister who return to their family farm to spend time with their father, who is dying, after the suicide of their mother. It becomes clear that sinister forces are at work. Bertino does not pull any punches in “The Dark and the Wicked,” and it features some of the most agonizing scenes you’ll watch in an American film. It can also be streamed on Shudder.

1. The Void

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“The Void” is an impressive piece of independent filmmaking. Despite being made for less than $100,000, it includes some incredible special effects. Co-director Steven Kostanski has gone on to make cult classics like “Frankie Freako” and “Psycho Goreman.”

“The Void” is about a police officer who delivers a patient to an understaffed hospital. Quickly, it becomes evident that there is some kind of cult activity at play. This story could’ve come straight from H.P. Lovecraft himself.

The visuals are incredible, and while the acting isn’t always the best, it’s such a well-made movie for how cheap it is. For fans of cosmic horror, you need to see “The Void” ASAP. It is currently available to stream on Prime Video.