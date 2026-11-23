Monday nights are normally all about crime. CBS kicks off the night with scripted crime, “FBI” Season 9 followed by “CIA” Season 2, and then ends with an hour of true crime with Harlan Coben. However, things are changing tonight, Monday, Nov. 23.

There won’t be a new episode of “FBI” tonight, but don’t worry. The previous episode was not the fall finale. There are still some episodes to air in 2026, and there are also ways to get your fill of reruns if you’d like.

Why Isn’t a New Episode of ‘FBI’ on Tonight?

CBS “22 Minutes” — CBS Original Series FBI, scheduled to air on FBI, Monday, Nov. 30 (8:00-9:01 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille. Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

CBS is taking a short break in the schedule, and that’s due to Thanksgiving week. In the past, CBS has sometimes aired the Monday and Tuesday shows, with only Thursday and Friday taking a break. However, in 2025, all but Wednesday’s unscripted dramas took a break, and that’s the case in 2026.

There is even more bad news in that there won’t be a rerun at all throughout the night. Instead, CBS will have an episode of “Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic,” starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT. That runs for two hours, and then there is a rerun of “NCIS” instead of “FBI.”

When Will ‘FBI’ Season 9 Return with New Episodes?

CBS “22 Minutes” — CBS Original Series FBI, scheduled to air on FBI, Monday, Nov. 30 (8:00-9:01 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): James Chen as Ian Lim, Taylor Anthony Miller as Kelly Moran, Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, and Vedette Lim as Elise Taylor. Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

There isn’t too much of a wait. While there are many people traveling throughout the weekend, CBS expects schedules to be back to normal on Monday, Nov. 30, and that’s when the next new episode of “FBI” Season 9 will air.

Titled “22 Minutes,” the episode will see the team get to the bottom of the murder of a DEA informant. It has something to do with a local drug lord who wants to neutralize the lone witness to his crime, but that witness wasn’t the DEA informant. The drug lord is going after a 16-year-old girl, and the entire team will stop at nothing to keep her safe.

If you started to see more sparks flying between Maggie and OA, you’re not alone! Isobel is also noticing, and she’s not a person the two would want to tip off. Isobel makes it clear that Maggie needs to rein in her relationship with him, but what are the consequences if she doesn’t?

How to Watch ‘FBI” Season 9 While Waiting for New Episodes

CBS “22 Minutes” — CBS Original Series FBI, scheduled to air on FBI, Monday, Nov. 30 (8:00-9:01 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille. Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

While there are no episodes airing live on CBS, there are ways to watch your favorite cop drama. All episodes from this season are available to stream on Paramount+. Previous seasons are also available, so you can watch whichever installments you want, whether that means a particular favorite episode or starting from the very beginning.

There are still two more episodes left in 2026 after the Nov. 30 one. After an episode on Dec. 7, the “FBI” Season 9 fall finale will air on Monday, Dec. 14, which will see Maggie and OA called to the reservation where a tribal council member has been murdered. It’s not usual for the reservation to welcome in outside forces if they can avoid it, but there’s a much bigger conspiracy going on in the fall finale.