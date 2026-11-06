ABC Reveals Midseason Premiere Dates

While it may seem as if the new fall TV season has only just begun, the televion networks are already setting the schedules for 2027.

On Friday, November 5, ABC unveiled the dates for its midseason premieres, revealing all the new shows that will be debuting, familiar series that will be returning — and when.

Welcome to Midseason

Getty 395901 04: The ABC logo is displayed outside ABC News headquarters after an anthrax scare October 15, 2001 in New York City. The 7-month-old son of an ABC News employee in New York has contracted the disease after visiting the studio. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

“Following a standout fall season of remarkable success across the schedule, today, ABC announced its 2027 midseason premiere dates, featuring a slate of returning favorites and new series, plus marquee live events including the Grammy Awards, Super Bowl LXI and the Oscars,” declared the network in a press release.

The release states that midseason on ABC will officially kick off on Tuesday, January 5, with the Season 5 premiere of “Will Trent,” which will be followed by the Season 3 debut of “High Potential,” and then the arrival of a new unscripted series, “Surviving a Scandal.”

In addition, midseason will also see the return of “Shifting Gears” on January 6, followed by the Season 9 premiere of “The Rookie,” and then the debut of new spinoff, “The Rookie North.”

Other highlights for ABC’s midseason lineup include a special celebrating the 25th anniversary of “American Idol,” tentatively titled “American Idol at 25,” scheduled to debut on February 1.

ABC’s Midseason Schedule

ABC American Idol

Airdates are as follows (all times listed are Eastern/Pacific unless otherwise noted). All original programming will stream the next day on Hulu).

TUESDAY, JAN. 5

8 p.m.: “Will Trent” (Season 5 Premiere)

9 p.m.: “High Potential” (Season 3 Premiere)

10 p.m.: “Surviving a Scandal” (Series Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 6

8 p.m.: “Shifting Gears” (Two-Episode Season 3 Premiere)

9 p.m.: “The Rookie” (Season 9 Premiere)

10 p.m.: “The Rookie North” (Series Premiere)

THURSDAY, JAN. 7

8 p.m.: “9-1-1” (Season 10 Midseason Return)

9 p.m.: “9-1-1: Nashville” (Season 2 Midseason Return)

10 p.m.: “Grey’s Anatomy” (Season 23 Midseason Return)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 13

8:31 p.m.: “Abbott Elementary” (Season 6 Midseason Return)

FRIDAY, JAN. 29

8 p.m.: “Celebrity Jeopardy!” (Season 5 Premiere)

MONDAY, FEB. 1

8 p.m.: “American Idol at 25” (w/t)

SUNDAY, FEB. 7

7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT: “The Grammy Awards”

MONDAY, FEB. 8

8 p.m.: “American Idol” (Season 25 Premiere)

10 p.m.: “Shark Tank” (New Time Period)

SUNDAY, FEB. 14

6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT: “Super Bowl LXI”

10:15 p.m.: “High Potential”

SUNDAY, MARCH 14

7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT: “The Oscars”

SUNDAY, MARCH 21

7 p.m.: “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

8:01 p.m.: “The Bachelor” (Season 30 Premiere)

10:01 p.m.: “What Would You Do?” (Season 18 Premiere)

‘Surviving a Scandal’

“From Milli Vanilli to Octomom and Joey Buttafuoco, ‘Surviving a Scandal’ delves into the trials and tribulations of the infamous people whose private lives became tabloid fodder,” reads the logline for this new docuseries. “The series explores the long-term effects of relentless public scrutiny and what happens when your identity becomes synonymous with scandal. Whether thrust into the spotlight for their own scandals, or simply just proximity to foul play, the world watched as one event changed the trajectory of these people’s lives.”

‘The Rookie North

ABC

“Expanding the universe, ‘The Rookie North’ introduces Alex Holland, who believed his midlife wasn’t worthy of a crisis,” states the logline for this highly anticipated new spinoff of “The Rookie,” set in Washington State.

“But after a violent home invasion ignites a dormant purpose, Alex battles a lifetime of failed commitments by joining the Pierce County Police Department as a rookie,” the logline continues. “Policing from the urban coast to the rural forest where backup isn’t just five minutes away, Alex must prove to his skeptical training officer, his fellow rookies and himself that he’s finally found something worthy of the fight.

The series stars Jay Ellis, Chris Sullivan, Karen Fukuhara, Froy Gutierrez, Janet Montgomery, Mya Lowe and Malik Watson.

‘American Idol at 25’

Disney Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, Ryan Seacrest, and Luke Bryan on season 24 of “American Idol.”

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of “American Idol,” ABC is planning a new primetime special tentatively titled “American Idol at 25.” Per ABC, the special “tells the definitive story of one of the most successful and influential shows in TV history. Tracing the origin, rise and evolution of the show from experiment to ratings juggernaut, this special will chronicle the way ‘American Idol’ single-handedly catapulted unknown dreamers into full-blown superstars and, in doing so, pioneered modern event television, transformed the music industry and ultimately impacted every corner of American pop culture.”