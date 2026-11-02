What’s New on TV This Week? The Top Premieres for November 2-8, 2026

November is bringing a pretty interesting mix of new shows to streaming this week. From a steampunk animated series and a biographical drama about Muhammad Ali to a new K-drama, a celebrity cooking adventure, and a true-crime documentary, there’s a little something for different kinds of TV fans. Yep, there’s no shortage of options to add to the watchlist.

Some of these premieres might already be on viewers’ radar, while others could be the perfect excuse to try something new. Let’s be real, a new international drama or an unexpected celebrity project can be just what a streaming lineup needs. Here’s what to watch from November 2-8, 2026, with shows across Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV+.

‘Bass X Machina’ Brings a Steampunk Western to Netflix

Netflix is adding a new adult animated series to its lineup with “Bass X Machina.” Created by LeSean Thomas, the six-episode series has an unusual genre combination that could make it stand out from the platform’s other animated offerings.

According to IMDb, the story takes place in “a lawless Steampunk West filled with outlaws, machines, and supernatural threats, [where] a father must serve as judge, jury, and executioner to protect his family-risking the loss of those he loves most,”

The voice cast includes Brian Tyree Henry, Janelle Monáe, Tati Gabrielle, Cree Summer, Chaske Spencer, Currie Graham, and Starletta DuPois.

“Bass X Machina” hits Netflix at 3:00am ET on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

‘The Greatest’ Steps Into Muhammad Ali’s Life and Legacy

Muhammad Ali remains one of the most recognizable names in boxing, and Prime Video is bringing his story to the screen with “The Greatest.” The new biographical drama explores the life of the sports legend, giving viewers a look at the man behind the famous name.

Per IMDb, the series “chronicles [Muhammad] Ali’s life, career highs/lows, triumphs/struggles in/out of ring. Explores his personal relationships as father, husband, brother, son, behind public persona. Depicts defining moments that shaped boxing legend’s iconic status.”

The cast includes Jaalen Best, Lacey Kay Creighton, Amin Joseph, Jim Chad, Dave Davis, Rico E. Anderson, and Brandon McKnight.

“The Greatest” hits Prime Video at 3:00am ET on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

‘The Remarried Empress’ Serves Up Palace Intrigue and Romance

K-drama fans have another new series to check out this week. “The Remarried Empress” is bringing a romantic story to Disney+ with a cast that includes several familiar names from Korean television.

According to IMDb, “Empress Navier is shocked when her husband seeks divorce to wed his mistress. Refusing defeat, she allies with enigmatic Prince Heinrey, risking all to reclaim her throne and outshine her ex amid palace intrigue and romance.”

The series stars Shin Min-a, Lee Jong-suk, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Se-yeong, Lee Bong-ryun, Choi Dae-hoon, Park Ho-san, and Jung Young-joo.

“The Remarried Empress” hits Disney+ at 3:00am ET on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

‘Anaesthesia’ Brings a Polish Medical Drama to Netflix

Netflix is adding another international title to its lineup with “Anaesthesia.” Originally titled “Znieczulenie,” the Polish medical drama is making its U.S. debut this week. Honestly, it’s always interesting to see more international series find their way to American streaming audiences.

Per , “a brilliant neurosurgeon is ousted from a prestigious clinic after a failed operation. He lands in a small county facility where his arrogance clashes with the locals, but his rule-bending methods might just be exactly what saves lives.”

The series stars Leszek Lichota, Aleksandra Poplawska, Filip Kowalewicz, Karolina Gruszka, Dorota Kolak, Masza Wągrocka, Krzysztof Stelmaszczyk, and Gamou Fall.

“Anaesthesia” hits Netflix at 3:00am ET on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

‘Taken: Natalee Holloway’ Revisits a Disappearance That Captured Headlines

True-crime fans have a new documentary to add to their watchlists. “Taken: Natalee Holloway” revisits a case that has remained a subject of public interest for two decades. Yep, this is one of those stories that many viewers will likely recognize as soon as they see the title.

According to IMDb, the limited series “explores the 2005 disappearance of 18-year-old Natalee Holloway during a graduation trip to Aruba and her mother Beth’s two-decade search for answers and justice.”

Both Natalee Holloway and her mother, Beth Holloway, are credited in the limited series.

“Taken: Natalee Holloway” hits Netflix at 4:00am ET on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

‘Campus Drivers’ Turns College Heartbreak Into a Romance

For anyone in the mood for a new romance, “Campus Drivers” is heading to Prime Video. Based on the new-adult college book series by C. S. Quill, the French series brings another book-inspired love story to streaming.

Per IMDb, “Lois enters Belrose University with her love Max, but heartbreak leads her to Lane, creator of the campus’s hottest app. Forced into an unexpected cohabitation, their worlds collide, sparking an impossible-to-ignore attraction.”

Carmen Kassovitz and Baptiste Masseline star in the lead roles.

“Campus Drivers” hits Prime Video at 3:00am ET on Friday, November 6, 2026.

‘Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook’ Takes a Celebrity Into the Kitchen

Awkwafina is stepping into a different kind of project with “Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook.” The actress and rapper is taking on a new series for Apple TV+, and it gives fans a chance to see a side of her they might not be used to. It seems like a fun change of pace from her usual acting projects.

According to IMDb, “She embarks on a deeply personal cross-country journey exploring contemporary Asian American cuisine, starting with her family’s own legacy, despite growing up in the family business but being unable to cook at all.”

The series features appearances by actor and comedian Jimmy O. Yang, celebrity chef Roy Choi, and chef/ food journalist Martin Yan.

“Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook” hits Apple TV+ at 3:00am ET on Friday, November 6, 2026.

Honestly, there’s a nice variety of new shows arriving this week, from animated adventures and romantic dramas to documentaries and celebrity-driven projects. It seems like viewers will have plenty to choose from, whether they’re looking for something familiar or ready to give a new series a chance.