‘Name That Tune’ Isn’t on Tonight — Here’s Why and When It’s Back!

Monday nights usually put everyone’s music skills to the test with new episodes of “Name That Tune.” It’s a chance for everyone to see just how strong their music knowledge is, getting a few clues to guess a song and then determining how many notes they need to figure it out.

There is some bad news when it comes to a new episode on Monday, Oct. 26. Fox is taking a break from the usual broadcasting, and now we know why and when the series will return.

Why Isn’t ‘Name That Tune’ on Tonight?

FOX NAME THAT TUNE: Chrishell Stause in the “Spicy Tunes” episode of NAME THAT TUNE airing Monday, November 2 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Lorraine O’Sullivan/FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC.

Not only is there no new episode of “Name That Tune” tonight, Monday, Oct. 26, but there isn’t a rerun either. Fox will air Game 3 of the World Series, pitting the Milwaukee Brewers against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Pregame content starts at 7 p.m. ET/PT, with the game starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT. So far, the Brewers are two for two, and it is the best of seven games. That means tonight and tomorrow could end up allowing the Brewers to quickly clinch the title, but it also means that all shows that air on Fox over the course of the two nights are preempted.

You can always watch older episodes of the series on Hulu. That’s where the show streams, with new episodes joining on Tuesdays after they air.

Fox airing the World Series shouldn’t be that surprising. It holds the MLB broadcasting rights, and many networks are noticing that live sporting fixtures have helped them draw in crowds to gain more from advertisers. The World Series is always a big event, but this is huge with the Brewers and Rays playing against each other.

Should the World Series go to Game 5, Wednesday’s shows will be preempted. Then, after that, Games 6 and 7 will be played on Friday, Oct. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 31, if they are needed. Right now, “The Floor” and “99 to Beat” are set to air reruns of previous episodes in case Game 5 is needed on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

When Will ‘Name That Tune’ Return With New Episodes?

FOX NAME THAT TUNE: L-R: Eric and Nathan in the “Spicy Tunes” episode of NAME THAT TUNE airing Monday, November 2 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Lorraine O’Sullivan/FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC.

The good news is that this is only a one-week break. “Name That Tune” returns on Monday, Nov. 2, with “Selling Sunset” superstar Chrishell Stause and Grammy-nominee Elle King taking to the stage. It’s time for them to prove that they know their tracks.

Of course, there are non-celebrities who take part in the game. Local tour guide Eric will go head-to-head with ex-singer Nathan. It’s an all-new “Spicy Tunes” episode of the series.

“Name That Tune” Season 6 say a major change, with Robin Thicke taking over as bandleader from Randy Jackson. The “American Idol” judge legend remains an executive producer on the series, but he has stepped behind the scenes for this season. Jane Krakowski continues to host the show.

There will be no need to preempt Monday, Nov. 2, but watch out for the day after. Tuesday shows are set to be preempted for another week due to midterm election coverage.