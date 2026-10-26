‘Selling Sunset’ Alum Chrishell Stause Tearfully Announces Divorce From G Flip After Four Years of Marriage

“Selling Sunset” alum Chrishell Stause and her spouse, Australian musician G Flip, have decided to end their marriage after four years.

Stause confirmed the breakup on social media this afternoon, breaking down in tears as she informed viewers about the situation. Though the actress didn’t cite a specific reason for the split, she was visibly distraught by the move.

Chrishell Stause Publicly Announces Her Divorce

Former soap star Chrishell Stause broke the upsetting news to fans through a social media video.

“I have a pretty humbling update to share with you guys,” the “Selling Sunset” alum shared in a new Instagram update, fighting back tears. “G and I are no longer together.”

“We have agreed to treat this public separation with love and respect for each other,” Stause continued. “But it’s not hard for me because I’m in love with this person. I don’t have all the information or the reasons. I’m sure, just like always, with time, you get the lessons you’re meant to get.”

She noted that she will focus her time and attention on healing. Over time, Chrishell Stause knows that she will be alright. However, she noted that she’s “never doing this again,” possibly meaning marriage. The 45-year-old was previously married to “This Is Us” star Justin Hartley from 2017 to 2021.

“I just felt like you guys deserved a little more than a cold room statement because you have been so supportive and so loving. And we really appreciate that,” Stause continued before adding that she isn’t sure what else she needs to say.

“I feel like a little bit of a failure,” the former soap star admitted before tearing up. “There’s nothing you can say about me that would be worse than what I say to myself. I just kind of have to heal and figure this out. It’s hard. It’s painful. I’m a lover girl. I swing big, I miss.”

Stause added that she had an amazing four years with G Flip and didn’t necessarily consider their marriage a “miss.”

“I will always love G and I don’t really ever see that changing,” she admitted toward the end of the video. “This sucks, but everyone deserves to be happy and I wish that for both of us.”

The Spouses Seemed Quite Happy at the End of September

The heartbreaking announcement comes just weeks after Chrishell Stause wished G Flip a wonderful birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my favorite person to ever be born @gflip! Your kindness and generosity of spirit color your every move, and make you the brightest star of this whole planet, ✨ the “Selling Sunset” alum wrote on Instagram, attaching several photos of the pair throughout their relationship. “I never fully understand how you are so good, and how I got so lucky, but who am I to question a good thing?? I love you so much!! Happiest Birthday!”

“That’s so sweet darling thank you so much 🥹❤️ I love you x” G responded.

The couple previously discussed their plans to adopt a child. Though they encountered roadblocks, Stause felt positive about the direction in which they were moving.

“We are feeling really positive about where we’re at currently,” she told Us Weekly in the spring of 2025. “And I will tell you this — nobody will be happier to report good news than me when it’s that time. So, until then, I just really feel like everything happens for a reason.”

Our hearts go out to Chrishell Stause and G Flip as they navigate their split.