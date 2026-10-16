‘Love Is Blind’ Contestant Jax Breaks Silence After ‘Mitt Romney’ Comment

“Love Is Blind” Season 11 got off to a dramatic start. The first five episodes are now available to stream on Netflix, and the show immediately made headlines thanks to one moment. Contestant Jax walked away after meeting Stew for the first time.

The face reveal on “Love Is Blind” can be a daunting moment for many. However, it’s rare for a couple to call it quits right away. Jax immediately told the producers that she felt like she had made a mistake and that she wanted to leave the experiment. She had a producer tell Stew of the decision. Jax has broken her silence about the “Mitt Romney” comment she made about the 34-year-old engineer.

Netflix Love Is Blind. (L to R) Scott Stewart, Jacqueline Guelli in episode 1104 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

During the pods, 34-year-old Stew had shared that one of his male podmates had said he looked like John F. Kennedy. That put an impression in Jax’s mind, and Stew didn’t live up to it. She told producers that he looked more like “Mitt Romney,” and she stansds by that statement.

She told Entertainment Weekly that her comment didn’t necessarily mean something bad. However, in the end, she couldn’t be in a relationship with Stew, and leaving was the best decision.

She stated, “I didn’t mean for it to be… It’s actually, not like, not a compliment. Mitt Romney’s wicked hot; I think he’s so handsome. But it was a little spicy, and I could have delivered it differently, but so is he. He’s cocky. He’s sitting there saying, ‘What do you think?’ That’s what I think. I stand by what I said.”

One of Jax’s costars, Michaella, has also stood by her podmate, saying that the comment was “perfectly accurate.” It’s created a divide between the men and women, as Morrey, who made the comment about Stew looking like JFK in the first place still stands by the nickname he gave.

Jax Didn’t Walk Away Due to Looks

Netflix Love Is Blind. (L to R) Scott Stewart, Jacqueline Guelli in episode 1104 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

While there have certainly been some “Love Is Blind” contestants walking away simply due to looks, that wasn’t the case during this season. Jax made it clear that while she made the “Mitt Romney” comment, she walked away because of the full situation that she found herself in, calling the entire experience “overwhelming” and “crazy.”

As for Stew, he has also defended the comments that were made. Unlike us, as we watch it as episodes drop on Netflix, the contestants have had time to process the events. They all went into this “crazy experiment,” and Stew admits that it was nothing that anyone could prepare for. So, he doesn’t blame Jax for her reaction. The two have had a chance to speak since all this, and they have reconnected, although he didn’t go into detail as to how.

There is one thing that Jax regrets out of the whole experience, and that is not giving Stew an explanation before she left. It’s clear that she has managed to do that now, but she admitted to Netflix’s Tudum that she should have handled it “like a lady” when she was in the experiment rather than effectively ghosting him.

Like previous seasons of “Love Is Blind,” this season is getting a weekly bulk drop. The next set of episodes will arrive on Wednesday, Oct. 21 on Netflix.