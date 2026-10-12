Why ‘Dance Moms’ Star Brooke Hyland Had Another Ceremony after Destination Wedding

Destination weddings have their pros and cons. Brooke Hyland married Brian Thalman in February in Fort Myers, Florida. Some fellow “Dance Moms” stars attended the ceremony. Hyland, 28, walked down the aisle again in October for a different kind of ceremony.

Brooke Hyland Wanted a Church Wedding With Brian Thalman

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The former reality star posted a picture of herself in a Karmen Pearl Top Pencil Slip Gown and scarf standing next to her groom in an Instagram video on Oct. 11. The dancer originally bought the dress for her bridal shower and didn’t wear it. She revealed on TikTok that the faux white calla lily bouquet she held is the same one from her mother, Kelly Hyland’s wedding.

The child star’s upbringing is why she had two ceremonies. “Before I get a million questions… yes, we had our destination wedding and legally got married in February!” she wrote in an Instagram caption of a video getting ready. “We wanted to have our marriage recognized by the Church, especially before starting a family, so here I am… getting ready to celebrate with just our family.”

Hyland was raised Catholic. She posted on TikTok in September about taking marriage classes before the church ceremony. The couple was among 60 other pairs preparing for marriage in the church.

The former TLC star wanted to plan one ceremony at a time, and that’s why two were spaced out. Thalman proposed to Hyland in 2024 in her hometown, Pittsburgh.

Which ‘Dance Moms’ Stars Attended Their Wedding?

Getty Brooke Hyland, Paige Hyland, Chloé Lukasiak, JoJo Siwa, Kalani Hilliker and Kendall Vertes attend “Dance Moms: The Reunion” Premiere Event

The couple revealed their love story to PEOPLE after their engagement. Their relationship started out as a long-distance one.

“At the time, she was living in Austin, Texas. Her cousin, who is my close friend, introduced us to one another,” he told the magazine. “We did long distance for a few months before Brooke moved back to Pittsburgh.”

They bonded over their love for travel and eventually got a dog named Jack. There aren’t many details about Thalman. He appears in her social media videos and sometimes tries food with her.

Their first wedding had many familiar faces in attendance: Mackenzie Ziegler, Melissa Gisoni, Nia Sioux, Holly Frazier, Chloe Lukasiak, Christi Lukasiak, Kendall Vertes, Jill Vertes, and Kalani Hilliker. Maddie Ziegler wasn’t there because of her filming schedule, according to the “Casual Chaos” podcast.

JoJo Siwa revealed why she wasn’t invited. “Did I get invited to Brooke’s wedding? No, and I don’t want anyone to make a stink about it,” she said during a TikTok live. “Because Brooke and I, we’re very, very, very, very civil, but we never like actually did anything together. And so I have not a single reason to be invited to the girl’s wedding.” Abby Lee Miller wasn’t invited either.

The “Dance Moms” cast reunited with a two-hour special on Lifetime in 2024. The show’s legacy continues with a Broadway musical is reportedly in the works.