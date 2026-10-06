Jennifer Lopez’s Chic Paris Fashion Week Outfits Made a Style Statement – Photos

Jennifer Lopez looked utterly breathtaking dolled up in a duo of gowns for this year’s Paris Fashion Week. The stunning singer and former “American Idol” judge wasn’t seen wearing many different outfits throughout the week but the ones she was spotted in looked utterly incredible. She certainly knows how to turn up and make a style statement!

Fabulous in Fur

Jennifer rocked up to a Stella McCartney show during the week to see Stella’s Spring and Summer womenswear collection for next year. Sitting front row for the best view, JLo looked ever so classy in an entirely neutral outfit consisting of multiple different shades of brown. The base of the singer’s outfit was a light brown dress with long sleeves. It hugged Jennifer’s body and cinched in at the waist with a simple black belt with a subtle silver buckle. To elevate the look and fend off the lingering rain she wore a long brown fur coat over the top of the dress in a slightly darker shade. The coat remained open throughout the event, allowing JLo’s outfit to still be entirely visible, but it looked so glamorous at times draping half off of her shoulders.

The “On The Floor” hitmaker finished the look off with a pair of brown kitten heels in yet another shade of brown. She also held a gray umbrella over her head during part of the show as the weather began to bring in a drizzle.

In terms of makeup JLo kept to her brown color palette, opting for a rosewood neutral lip combo, bronzer, and a more peach toned blush as opposed to a vibrant pop of pink. She kept her hair simple too, allowing it to cascade in its natural form down her shoulders. As for accessories, Jennifer stuck to silver toned rings as well as a small headpiece that draped a sheer piece of net and sequins over her face.

“Jenny From The BACK”!

Ever embracing an autumnal color palette, Jennifer was also spotted posing up a storm in a gorgeous brown backless gown. She flaunted her age-defying figure in the outfit at a charity dinner for Naked Heart France while holding a tiny black clutch bag.

The dress featured a daringly high split detail at the front, showing off JLo’s endlessly long legs, as well as a sexy slit on the right hand side of the dress, showing off some of the singer’s waist. But the star of the show had to be the backless design, leaving Jennifer’s entire back bare and exposed to the camera.

For this outfit, JLo bundled her hair up into a classy bun, exposing the backless element of the dress even further, and she left face framing pieces falling down her cheeks to soften the look. I’m honestly loving the autumnal tones on Jennifer. They really compliment her skin tone and hair color well, and I’m hoping to see the simple bun hairdo come up more in her future snaps!

Here’s to more great looks yet to come!