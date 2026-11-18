When it comes to celebrity fashion, the sheer trend is just as hot as ever. Style savvy fans have recently been buzzing over Tessa Thompson’s see-through dress that boasted a bold belly-baring cut-out and Jennifer Lopez’s “optical illusion” translucent fishnet bodysuit, as well as Mckenna Grace’s lace dress that sparked calls for her to star in Britney Spears’ biopic.

That’s not to overlook Julianne Hough, who regularly shows up in styles that show off quite a bit of skin, which is just what she did in a rosy sheer dress that has stirred up quite a few reactions from her admirers.

‘Thanks, It’s Valentino’

Hough took to Instagram on Tuesday, Nov. 17, to post photos of herself in her latest look, which she also wore on the “Dancing With the Stars” ballroom night.

In each IG image, the star can be seen wearing a full length item that features a rosy bodysuit with long sleeves that come down over her hands, a high neck and a lacy pattern that catches the light as she poses in different ways. The bottom section of the piece includes a sheer skirt with a band at the waist and a stunning lacy embellishment that follows the edges of where the fabric splits up the leg before continuing around the hem.

“Thanks, it’s [Valentino] 🤍 #dwts,” Hough wrote in the caption of the post which sparked over 40 thousand reactions from social media users, including over 3 thousand comments.

One fan of Hough’s entire aesthetic — “The hair, the makeup, the outfit!! 🤍🤍” — wrote that they are “so obsessed 🔥🔥,” while another felt similarly, adding, “Obsessed with this look!!!”

“Absolutely beautiful 🔥🔥,” someone else said in a message to the star, while a third follower wrote, “Quite literally stunning!”

See Julianne’s 2026 Aesthetic After Her Style Evolution

Getty Julianne Hough

There’s no denying the fact that Hough is willing to take risks with her fashion-related choices, whether that involves wearing something with a fair share of flair or something that shows off her fit dancers’ figure… or both!

In December 2023, she talked to WWD about her sartorial preferences, saying, “I’ve really evolved my style in the last couple years.…I always had a vision of how I feel on the inside, but it’s not representing how I look on the outside, and so working with Jen [Mazur], she really helped me go into staple pieces and specific vibes, and I finally feel like I found my voice and fashion.”

Although her style has certainly evolved over the years, she’s definitely still known for embracing eye-catching visual vibes at industry events. Just take a look at some of her ensembles from this past year…

Getty Julianne Hough attends ‘The Bride!’ World Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on February 26, 2026, in London, England.

Getty Julianne Hough attends ‘The Bride!’ New York Premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 3, 2026, in New York City.

Getty Julianne Hough attends the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation’s 51st Annual Gracie Awards at the Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel on May 19, 2026, in Beverly Hills, California.

Getty Julianne Hough attends the 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 7, 2026, in New York City.

Getty Julianne Hough attends FX’s ‘The Shards’ World Premiere at SVA Theater on July 27, 2026, in New York City.

Getty Julianne Hough attends the 78th Emmy Awards Night 1 at Peacock Theater on September 5, 2026, in Los Angeles, California.

Getty Julianne Hough attends TheWrap Celebrating Women of the 2026 Emmy Season party at Fairmont Century Plaza on September 10, 2026, in Los Angeles, California.