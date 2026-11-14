Florence Pugh Rocks the Ultimate Puffy Sleeve Look at ‘East of Eden’ Event

Marvel star Florence Pugh is back in action, promoting “East of Eden” along with her co-stars. The mini-series adaptation of John Steinbeck’s 1952 novel premiered on Netflix in October, receiving high praise from critics and viewers alike.

During a recent public outing, Florence Pugh made a splash with her bold, black, puffy-sleeved ensemble.

Florence Pugh Attends an ‘East of Eden’ Event in an Elegant Ensemble

“Little Women” star Florence Pugh made a splash in New York City while promoting her latest mini-series, “East of Eden.” The jet-black high-collared outfit featured buttons from the neckline down to the waist. But most remarkable of all were the giant puffy shoulders, which reached high up to the actress’s head.

“#FlorencePugh is channeling Yelena Belova with her latest look! 🖤 The actress rocked a bold black gown with a shoulder moment as she attended an ‘East of Eden’ FYC event in Los Angeles alongside her co-stars Christopher Abbott, Zoe Kazan and Hoon Lee,” PEOPLE captioned a set of new photos from the red carpet.

Pugh wore her beautiful blonde hair on top of her head in a lose bun. She chose a striking, dark red lipstick to compliment her outfit for the evening.

Getty Christopher Abbott, Florence Pugh, Zoe Kazan and Hoon Lee attend Netflix’s “East Of Eden” FYC Event at Netflix On Vine on November 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Florence Pugh proudly attended the event alongside executive producer Zoe Kazan, and co-stars Christopher Abbott and Hoon Lee. She and Kazan held hands during the event, a sign of their close relationship.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Pugh has looked absolutely glamorous while representing “East of Eden.” She also attended the New York City premiere in a daring gown with a plunging neckline.

The Actress Feels Delighted to Bring Cathy Ames to Life

Florence Pugh plays Cathy Ames in the Netflix adaptation of John Steinbeck’s “East of Eden.” When asked to participate in the project, it was an immediate “yes.”

“I feel like it’s become a bit of a thing of mine to play female characters that were previously unliked in literature, in scripts, in plays, in films, and I think I’ve taken huge pride in trying to find ways to make them human,” Pugh told Netflix. “This was another example of that: How do we get the audience to pause and think and feel for her in a way that hasn’t been done before?”

Executive producer Zoe Kazan and the creative team collaborated with Florence Pugh throughout the project. The Marvel star felt delighted they asked for her thoughts and opinions.

“I can’t even begin to explain to you how that makes a young woman in the middle of her career feel, to be given the opportunity to be listened to in that way,” the 30-year-old gushed. “That was just exhilarating because I got to be a part of conversations that I’d never been a part of before.”

“East of Eden” starring Florence Pugh is now available to stream on Netflix.