‘Full House’ Star Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia, 27, Sizzles in Pink Bikini

Olivia Jade Giannulli is serving up Barbie-inspired beach style in her latest vacation photos. The 27-year-old influencer slipped into a baby pink bikini for a series of sun-soaked Instagram snaps. She showed off the feminine swimsuit while posing against a picturesque beach backdrop.

Olivia Jade Sizzles In Baby Pink Bikini

According to Hello!, Olivia Jade chose a triangle bikini set from Monday Swimwear for her latest beach appearance. The soft pink swimsuit featured a simple design that put the spotlight on her toned, tanned figure.

The social media personality posed overlooking a sandy beach surrounded by lush green hills. The beautiful scenery provided a fitting backdrop for her sunny vacation photos.

Olivia Jade captioned the Instagram carousel, “Sunshine girl.” She also included several pink bow emojis, adding to the Barbie-inspired feel of the photos.

The photos offered followers a glimpse of her beach getaway. They also showed the influencer embracing a feminine summer look with a bright, eye-catching swimsuit.

Olivia Jade Completes Her Beach Look With Chic Accessories

The bikini was not the only detail that caught attention in the photos. Olivia Jade finished her beach outfit with wraparound sunglasses and diamond earrings.

She also wore her honey brunette hair pulled back in a claw clip. The simple hairstyle kept the focus on her swimsuit and accessories.

The final slide in the Instagram carousel showed a man relaxing beneath a cabana. Hello! noted the image amid recent speculation about the influencer’s dating life. However, Olivia has previously made it clear that she prefers to keep that part of her life private.

Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Is Her Famous Mother’s Lookalike

The beach photos also offer another glimpse of the resemblance between Olivia Jade and her famous mother, Lori Loughlin. The “Full House” star shares two daughters with fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli.

According to People, Loughlin welcomed Isabella Rose in 1998 and Olivia the following year. Olivia Jade has often drawn comparisons to her mother because of their similar facial features and brunette hair.

The resemblance has not gone unnoticed by the influencer herself. She has also spoken about the beauty advice she picked up from the actress.

As reported by Hello!, Olivia Jade revealed that her mother has always been serious about sun protection.

The influencer added, “I think that’s why she looks so good.”

Making Beauty Her Business

Fashion and beauty have long been interests for Olivia Jade. She first built an online following through makeup tutorials, beauty content and lifestyle videos.

As reported by Bustle in May 2026, she has since taken another step into the beauty industry with her own brand, o.piccola. The collection features bronzing and highlighting sticks, which she spent five years developing with a manufacturer in South Korea.

The launch marked an important milestone for the influencer. She told Bustle that she had wanted to become a makeup artist since she was 13.

The business also reflects her interest in creating products herself. She designed the website materials and took an active role in developing the collection.

Her latest bikini photos offer a reminder of her interest in fashion and beauty. From the pink swimsuit to the carefully chosen accessories, Olivia Jade certainly made the most of her sunny beach setting.