Dylan Sprouse’s Model Wife Barbara Palvin Drops Jaws Wearing Nothing But a Pair of Jeans in New Ad Campaign [SEE]

Hungarian fashion model and actress Barbara Palvin has dropped jaws with her latest advertising campaign in which she is seen wearing nothing but a pair of jeans.

33-year-old Palvin is the wife of American actor Dylan Sprouse, 34, who is known best for his role as Zack Martin on the Disney Channel series “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody,” as well as its spin-off show “The Suite Life on Deck.”

Per Elle, the couple met at a party in 2017, married in 2023, and welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in September of this year.

Palvin’s notable acting roles include the 2014 action-adventure fantasy movie “Hercules” and the 2021 pandemic thriller “Tyger Tyger,” in which she appeared opposite her husband.

Her latest role, however, is a collaboration with denim brand NYD Jeans. She took to social media to share her latest jaw-dropping campaign photographs with her fans.

Barbara Palvin Looks Spectacular Wearing Nothing but Jeans

Barbara Palvin shared the latest shots from her collaboration with NYD Jeans with the 24.2 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel of four snaps from the latest advertising campaign for the brand. In all four images, Balvin wears NYD Jeans in the luxurious and ornate surroundings of Esterházy Palace in Fertőd, Hungary. Notably and strikingly, in the third picture, Palvin looks stunning wearing nothing but a pair of the brand’s stylish jeans (although, to be fair, she looks incredible in all four shots).

Palvin’s caption on her post reads, “It’s here. Barbara Palvin x NYD Jeans, 2026. Out now. 🩵”

Of course, Palvin’s fans and followers rushed to the comments section of her post to share their thoughts about it.

Palvin’s Fans & Followers Love Her New Campaign Shots

Getty Barbara Palvin and husband Dylan Sprouse.

The comments section of Barbara Palvin’s post about her NYD Jeans photoshoot is awash with complimentary messages from her fans and followers. They love the vibe of the shoot and think she looks fabulous in it.

One of Palvin’s followers commented, “Bro you unreal beauty like for a min I thought that was AI until I saw it was posted from the REAAALLLLL acccc….🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Another follower wrote, “i love the palace vibes from this photoshoot it’s beautiful 😻.”

“This is THE denim campaign of the year 🔥,” said somebody else.

Referencing another recent high-profile campaign involving superstar actress Sydney Sweeney, someone else posted, “Barbara Palvin has great jeans!”

“Woman who gave birth btw,” noted another individual about the unbelievable shape Palvin is in following her recent pregnancy.

Last but not least, one dumbstruck Instagram user commented, “This has to be AI, this woman can’t be real🔥✨.”

We have to agree with Palvin’s fans and followers that she looks fabulous — especially considering the aforementioned fact that she recently gave birth.

Hopefully, Palvin and her husband Dylan Sprouse are enjoying parenthood. We wish them all the very best with it and everything else they do.

Both Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.