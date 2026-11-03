Mckenna Grace Blows ‘Hunger Games’ Fans Away With the Iconic ‘Girl on Fire’ Dress

Actress Mckenna Grace isn’t just starring in the new “Hunger Games” film. She’s also a die-hard fan of the series.

As the “Sunrise on the Reaping” stars continue their global press tour, Mckenna Grace continues attending in glamorous gowns that pay homage to the beloved film series.

During the latest screening in Berlin, Mckenna Grace captivated audiences by recreating Katniss’ iconic “Girl on Fire” dress.

Mckenna Grace Rocks the Berlin Premiere as ‘The Girl on Fire’

Over the past year, Mckenna Grace has loved honoring iconic “Hunger Games” styles in her own wardrobe. From Katniss Everdeen’s wedding dress to Rue’s adorable blue gown, fans have loved seeing the young actress revive the looks.

Now, McKenna Grace has become the “Girl on Fire.”

“Honor of a lifetime❤️‍🔥 thank you for having us back Berlin!” the 20-year-old captioned her latest Instagram post. She tagged Molly Dickinson, who also helped design her other show-stopping outfits.

“A LITTLE COMMOTION FOR THE DRESS ❤️‍🔥” the official “Hunger Games” account wrote in the comments.

“These photos are insane, you looked incredible!!!!!🔥❤️” another added.

Several quipped that Cinna must have emerged from the pages of the books to dress her.

Getty Mckenna Grace attends the “Die Tribute Von Panem – Sunrise On The Reaping” photocall at Zoo Palast on November 2, 2026 in Berlin, Germany.

At the film premiere in Berlin, Mckenna Grace posed for the cameras and held up the edges of the dress high in the air. The simple motion truly demonstrated the dress’s true power and glory.

Mckenna Grace Has Her Next Chapter Already Mapped Out

As Mckenna Grace prepares for the world to see her as twins Maysilee and Merrilee Donnor in the new “Hunger Games” film, she still has dreams that have yet to come true.

While speaking to Cosmopolitan, the 20-year-old revealed she dreams of becoming a Disney princess someday. That’s precisely why she’s turned down roles that require nudity or overtly sexual behavior.

“At this point, I definitely don’t do nudity or very hypersexual things. I respect anybody who can, but it’s terrifying to me. I don’t know if that’ll ever change,” Mckenna Grace told the outlet.

“It’s not like I only do wholesome things—my character literally gets gutted by Ghostface in ‘Scream’—but my dream is to try and be a Disney princess someday,” she added.

The Actress Couldn’t Be Happier With This Stage of Life

As a child star, Mckenna Grace often missed out on major milestone moments for others her age, including school dances. She told Cosmopolitan that she always dreamed of attending prom and enjoying a big night out.

The actress is currently dating her “Regretting You” co-star, Mason Thames. While Grace acknowledges they’re still young, she’s overjoyed and loves being in love.

“Your girl is happy. I’m feeling very lovey-dovey. I have somebody I can be a complete nerd with. I got my best friend, and so I don’t see the point in not loving loudly,” she told the outlet.

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” comes to theaters on November 20.