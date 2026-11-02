‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Star Ejae Looks Gorgeous in Flowing Wedding Reception Dress

During the summer of 2025, Netflix’s “KPop Demon Hunters” became an international hit. Arden Cho provided Rumi’s speaking voice, while K-pop singer Ejae did the vocals.

The film’s song, “Golden,” became an overnight hit, launching Ejae onto the public stage. Now, fans eagerly await news and updates about the film’s highly anticipated sequel.

As the 34-year-old enjoys success, she’s also excitedly celebrating major victories in her personal life. She and her partner, Sam Kim, recently married.

In a recent social media update, Ejae reflected on her wedding day and the gorgeous outfits that truly captured everyone’s attention.

Ejae Proudly Shows Off Her Lovely Designer Reception Dress

K-pop star Ejae is a married woman. The singer and former music producer, Sam Kim, officially said “I do” on October 17, 2026. Now, she’s fondly reflecting on their nuptials and the gorgeous gowns she wore.

“Can’t believe this was already almost two weeks ago🥹So many moments that I cherish and want to share, ❤️” the singer shared in a recent Instagram update.

“Wanted to also show my beautiful reception dress in case some missed it! So beyond grateful to the incredible @zacposen for this custom-made wedding reception dress 🥹 truly breathtaking and so honored❤️❤️”

The reception dress features a lovely sweetheart neckline and halter top. The skirt cascades to the floor and fans out behind her, bringing an air of elegance and grace to the photo.

Ejae shared more photos of the wedding celebrations, including a traditional Korean ceremony with her groom.

The Singer Always Dreamed of Becoming a Beloved Entertainer

While Ejae always dreamed of a music career, she struggled to get her foot in the door. The Korean artist got involved with “KPop Demon Hunters” in 2020 with no idea it would skyrocket her career. The film won a Grammy for “Golden” and two Oscars for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song.

Even after everything, Ejae still finds herself in complete disbelief that is all happened so quickly.

“I know [this kind of success] happens, I just didn’t think it would happen to me,” the 34-year-old told The Times in August. “I had no inkling at all that ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ would be as big as it became. I did think it might be huge because the story was so cool, but you never know. In the past year I’ve lived five lives. It doesn’t stop. Who does this all in one year?”

The singer also touched on her wedding, which all came together rather quickly.

“We got this wedding date really last minute and it’s only a couple of months away so we need to chop-chop,” Ejae told the outlet over the summer. “I don’t know who’s doing my dress. And apparently it takes a year to make a wedding dress, so Jonathan Anderson is out — he has collections to work on, he is a busy man!”

Thankfully, Ejae and Sam Kim’s special day seemed to unfold flawlessly. Fans wish nothing but a lifetime of happiness for the couple.