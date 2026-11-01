Joey King Steps Out in a Gorgeous Mint Green Designer Evening Gown, Looking Incredibly Poised

Former child star Joey King is an adult now and looks absolutely gorgeous at each red carpet event. Her latest formal look at the TIME100 Next Gala in New York City has everyone buzzing about her elegance and grace.

Joey King Accepted Her Honor in Style

TIME100 Next included actress Joey King among its list of honorees. The actress attended the Gala on October 29 in New York City, looking absolutely flawless.

“The best night with @time thank you for including me in your TIME 100 list. Such a big fan of everyone in that room, ❤️” the 27-year-old captioned a new Instagram post, tagging Miu Miu as the designer.

For the event, King donned a floor-length, off-the-shoulder mint green gown with a straight neckline. It’s covered in gorgeous embroidery from the bodice to the hemline.

“Beautiful 😍 it’s giving Emily Blunt,” a fan wrote, referencing the “Devil Wears Prada” actress.

“Perfection. All of you. Just perfect!” her older sister, Hunter King, added.

“Exquisite class. Exquisite elegance. Simplicity at its finest,” another added.

Getty Joey King attends the 2026 TIME100 Next Gala at Pier 59 on October 29, 2026 in New York City.

Nicole Kidman had nothing but wonderful things to say about Joey King in a write-up for TIME100 Next.

“Joey makes me laugh. A full belly laugh. She’s also someone I can sit and talk with for hours, about absolutely anything. And then I watch her onscreen and I see the future,” Kidman wrote, highlighting King’s impressive resume in the entertainment industry.

Joey King played Nicole Kidman’s daughter in “A Family Affair” and her niece in “Practical Magic 2.” But even when the camera isn’t rolling, they’ve developed a close connection.

“The Owens women of ‘Practical Magic’ say, ‘My blood. Your blood. Our blood.’ That’s Joey to me. She’s family,” Kidman concluded.

The ‘Practical Magic 2’ Star Has Grown Quite Fond of Miu Miu

The TIME event isn’t the first time Joey King has worked with Miu Miu. In fact, she’s quite fond of the label’s work. In October, she modeled a soft pink gown for the brand.

“There were some really awesome options available for me for this show,” King told Harper’s Bazaar. “There always are with Miu Miu, but this time round, I wanted to blend femininity and masculinity in terms of colour and silhouette blending.”

“I decided on a beautiful mini pink dress with a gorgeous neckline – it’s square with this beautiful beading,” the actress gushed over the ensemble. “I dressed it down with a casual jacket and also a gorgeous little pair of mules. When I first put on the dress, I couldn’t help but feel that it made my boobs look amazing, so that was number one!”

Getty Joey King attends the Miu Miu Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 4, 2026, in Paris, France.

Joey King added that she’s having fun playing with pale pinks and similar tones, something she used to shy away from.

“The shade of the dress works really well on my skin tone,” she said of the Miu Miu outfit. “I’m quite pale, and I used to think that lighter tones washed me out, but actually I’ve come to see that they bring out my skin in a really nice way.”