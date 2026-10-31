Fans Go Wild for Kim Kardashian’s Daring Plunging Neckline in Mexico City

No one knows how to make a fashion statement quite like the Kardashian family. As Kim Kardashian and her co-stars usher in another season of “All’s Fair,” the 46-year-old is serving looks all around the world.

The press tour’s most recent stop included an event in beautiful Mexico City. Kim Kardashian stepped out in an incredibly daring look for the occasion, prompting fans to go absolutely wild.

Kim Kardashian Rocks a White Form-Fitting Evening Look on Her Press Tour

Ahead of the season premiere of “All’s Fair,” Kim Kardashian has been making a splash in the public eye. The 46-year-old recently visited Mexico City to promote the show, opting for a daring plunging neckline.

“MEXICO CITY- All’s Fair Press tour,” Kardashian captioned a new set of glamorous Instagram photos. She donned a lovely white sleeveless dress which perfectly accentuated her figure. Starting at the hipline down, the dress featured sassy fringe, making it the perfect evening outfit for a night in Mexico City.

The influencer kept her long, dark hair slicked back and down for the occasion and stuck to minimal accessories. Kim’s “All’s Fair” co-star, Sarah Paulson, appeared in the photos holding hands with her. The women seemed to be having a fabulous time as their team shielded them from the rain with umbrellas.

Fans agreed Kardashian absolutely rocked the look and had no shortage of kind words to say.

“MOTHER🔥🔥🔥” one follower wrote in the comments.

“This dress is actually insane 😍” another chimed in.

“You are THAT WOMAN,” another added.

The Mother-Daughter Duo Command Attention at the Rome Film Festival

While fans loved the white gown for the Mexico City event, this isn’t the first time Kim Kardashian’s fashion statement has made headlines. She and her castmates also recently attended the Rome Film Festival to promote the series, where they showed up in style.

Kim donned a leopard-print hooded cape. Once again, she chose a look with a bodice that would accentuate her curves. Her mother, Kris Jenner, also attended the festival in a black hooded outfit, complete with embroidered scorpions on the breast.

In another Instagram post, Jenner detailed the historical significance of her own fashion statement.

“What an incredible honor to wear this extraordinary archival piece of fashion history in Rome,” Jenner explained. “Elizabeth Taylor wore this beautiful Scorpio cape designed by Tiziani Roma to Princess Grace of Monaco’s 40th birthday, the Scorpio Ball in Monte Carlo in 1969. You had to be a Scorpio, or married to a Scorpio, to be invited, and Elizabeth Taylor attended with her husband Richard Burton, a Scorpio.”

“It just so happens that I’m a Scorpio, and I feel so blessed to have this beautiful piece from Elizabeth Taylor’s archive in my collection,” the 70-year-old continued. “Walking the red carpet in Rome at the All’s Fair Season 2 Premiere with my daughter Kim was such a magical, special evening, and a memory that I will treasure forever. 🖤”

Ryan Murphy’s “All’s Fair” season 2 premieres on November 4, 2026, on Hulu.