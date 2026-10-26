Kate Hudson, 47, Shares Sizzling Red Bikini Pics That Spark Reactions From Jennifer Lopez & Lindsay Lohan

Fans have seen Kate Hudson, 47, soak up summer in a fiery thong bikini and slay a cheetah-print G-string bikini, not to mention pose by her pool in an electric blue bikini.

Now, Hudson has sparked reactions from her admirers — including fellow stars Jennifer Lopez and Lindsay Lohan — by wearing a sizzling red bikini.

‘The Cutest’

Hudson took to Instagram recently to share a collection of images, “including photos from a recent trip to Hawaii for a friend’s wedding,” according to Page Six. Indeed, some of the pics show the actress in a sparkly gold dress while attending a formal event with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, who is dressed in a tux. Another shot shows her getting ready with a group of ladies, some of whom she can be seen with in other fabulous photos.

On top of that, Hudson poses in a few of the shots while wearing a bright red bikini that’s definitely both eye-catching and noteworthy. Sitting on a beach with Fujikawa in one shot, the star smiles while spending time in the sunshine. Her stunning two piece swimsuit features basic bottoms as well as a strapless top that is cinched in at her chest where a stylish ring adds a little extra flair to the design.

While she wears the same red bikini in other photos, she can also be seen in a black and white swimsuit that’s just as chic.

In the caption of the post, Hudson wrote, “Mentally still here.”

Take a peek at the comments, and you’ll notice one from Lopez, who called the fellow famous figure “[t]he cutest 🤍”

As for Lohan, she left an emoji-filled message, popping in “😍😍😍😍”

Quite a few other social media users replied to Hudson’s post, including one fan who wrote, “I feel like all the women I grew up with and watched on tv, who are around the same age as me, are absolutely glowing in their 40s-50s era. ❤️ “

“You start to become unapologetically YOU, without worrying so much about what the world thinks,” they continued. “There’s a confidence, a freedom and a beauty that comes with this stage of life. You’re glowing, Kate. ✨❤️”

Kate Has Opened up About Being in Her 40s

While one fan made it clear that they appreciate seeing Hudson in her 40s, the star has opened up about the fact that she’s loving life at this particular age.

“Now I know why all of my friends that were older than me in their forties were like, ‘This is my best. This is my favorite decade so far,’” she told Byrdie in December 2022, when she was 43. She also addressed the issue of “aging in Hollywood,” although admitted that she “doesn’t really think about it.”

“The focus is much more from the outside than it is from the inside, I think, which says a lot about how we’re programmed,” she noted. “Because the only time I think about aging is when I’m asked about how I think about aging.”

However, she did go on to say, “I think aging is hard because it gets you closer to the inevitable — that we are impermanent. And the question becomes, what do you seek out of life? What is it that makes you feel alive and excited to be a part of this experience?”