‘Shameless’ Star Emmy Rossum Rocks Out in Lovely Sky-Blue Gown Ahead of Her ‘Jennifer Hudson Show’ Appearance

Actress Emmy Rossum has plenty to celebrate these days. Her newest project, “Furious,” has become an overnight sensation with viewers. On top of that, she had an amazing time as a guest on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” recently.

The mother of two looked gorgeous as she danced down the show’s iconic “Spirit Tunnel,” surrounded by cheering crew members.

Though Emmy Rossum departed “Shameless” after nine seasons, many fans agreed she danced just like her character, Fiona Gallagher. It was almost as if the character never truly left.

Emmy Rossum Has a Blast at ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

Celebrity guests on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” are always excited to dance through the “Spirit Tunnel” before stepping onstage for their interview. Emmy Rossum was certainly no exception.

“You know it’s serious for @emmy when the shoes come off! 👠” the official “Jennifer Hudson Show” Instagram account shared.

The clip featured the “Shameless” star preparing to dance down the hallway surrounded by the talk show’s employees, excited to cheer her on. Rossum wore a gorgeous sleeveless sky-blue dress with an elegant sweetheart neckline for the occasion.

Before busting out her best moves, the actress removed her white heels. She danced to the edge of the hallway before running back to retrieve the footwear.

Overall, fans loved seeing the “Furious” star have such a great time.

“The queen of living shamelessly. LOVEEE IT❤️” one fan quipped in the comments.

“Emmy Rossum is my favourite actress, easy! ❤️” another added.

“She has the best hair ever!!! That was a really cute dance,” one viewer shared.

The Actress Fell in Love With Her Latest Role

After leaving “Shameless,” Emmy Rossum was in search of a role that truly spoke to her. Everything changed when she came across the concept for “Furious.”

“It just felt immediately obvious,” the actress told InStyle. “I could see myself in the role.”

The 40-year-old stars as FBI agent Alice Black, who is investigating a female serial killer.

When asked if she knew the series would be a smashing hit, Rossum admits she was completely caught off guard.

“I knew it was good. And I knew it was bold and different,” she explained. “And also that it was working with themes and current ideas and events that felt… unfortunately, that felt really prevalent in my gut. And so I knew if people were able to find it, it might work.”

It seems that other “Furious” stars have quite a strong opinion of Emmy Rossum too.

“It’s a story about people that we don’t see, that we don’t talk about, that don’t generally have voices in our society,” Quincy Tyler Bernstine told the outlet weeks later. “[Emmy Rossum] knows her character inside and out, backwards and forwards, and she is so brave and so fierce, and so I feel like I, as an actor, can just jump in the boxing ring with her, you know? We can be fearless together.”

“Furious” is now available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.