‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Camilla Luddington Rocks Cream & Black Halter Dress

Actress Camilla Luddington is best known for her role as Dr. Jo Wilson on “Grey’s Anatomy.” But she’s also an incredible dresser, as seen by her recent appearance at an exclusive Los Angeles event.

When she isn’t busy being a mother to her two children or scrubbing on the “Grey’s” set, Luddington absolutely loves stepping out in style. Check out the actress’ lovely outfit and what her co-stars had to say about it.

Camilla Luddington Is a Vision at the Who What Wear x Movado Event

On October 15, Camilla Luddington and many other brilliant names attended the Who What Wear x Movado 20th Anniversary Celebration at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

Of course, the 42-year-old attended the event in absolute style.

“20 years @whowhatwear x @movado 🖤” the “Grey’s Anatomy” star captioned her latest set of Instagram photos.

Luddington’s cream colored dress features a stylish halter top with a black stripe along the neckline. She accessorized the ensemble with black heels and a matching clutch. Though it’s a simple style, fans agreed the actress looked absolutely incredible for the evening out.

“Perfect woman!!” her former “Grey’s” co-star and close friend, Jessica Capshaw, wrote in the comments.

“STUNNING 👏” another “Grey’s” star, Adelaide Kane, added.

“Slay and ATE💅🩷✨” one fan chimed in.

Luddington Shares Fashion Advice for the Next Lara Croft

Camilla Luddington also stepped into the video game universe, voicing and doing motion-capture stunts as Lara Croft in the “Tomb Raider Survivor” video games from 2013 through 2018. Now, “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner takes over the role for Amazon Prime Video’s television series based on the games.

Luddington has one piece of advice for Turner.

“Heating pads,” the actress told PEOPLE this spring. “I did a lot of crazy stuff when I was filming [the video games].”

“I just remember being so sore the next day,” Luddington added. “I’m sure she has a lot of heating pads already all over her. That would be… Yes, yes. Hot baths and heating pads.”

Turner suffered a “minor injury” while filming this spring. Production temporarily halted, giving the actress time to heal.

The Actress Bravely Speaks Out About Her Autoimmune Disease

Camilla Luddington has also been widely praised for spreading awareness about her autoimmune disease. After weeks of sluggishness, she sought answers.

“My doctor was like, ‘Everything looks great except this one little thing.’ I remember hearing the words ‘autoimmune disease’ and thinking, ‘What the [expletive]?’” she shared on her podcast, “Call It What It Is.“

Luddington eventually received a diagnosis of Hashimoto’s disease. The Mayo Clinic defines the condition as, “An autoimmune disorder is an illness caused by the immune system attacking healthy tissues. In Hashimoto’s disease, immune-system cells lead to the death of the thyroid’s hormone-producing cells. The disease usually results in a decline in hormone production (hypothyroidism).”

“Truly, when they said ‘autoimmune disease,’ I was really freaked out, and then when they said it’s really common, I was like, ‘That sucks but okay,’” she added during the episode.

Fans wish the actress well and look forward to seeing more of her iconic looks.