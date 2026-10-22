The Iconic Cate Blanchett’s Best & Most Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks Over the Years [PHOTOS]

Two-time Academy Award-winning actress Cate Blanchett is widely considered to be one of the most fashionable, stylish, and uniquely beautiful women in Hollywood.

The stunning Australian star, 57, has been acting since the early 1990s. As well as her Best Actress-winning performance in 2013’s “Blue Jasmine” and her Best Supporting Actress-winning performance in 2004’s “The Aviator,” she is known best for her roles in the likes of the “Lord of the Rings” franchise, 1998’s “Elizabeth,” 2017’s “Thor: Ragnarok,” and 2022’s “Tár.”

That level of fame has taken her to many a red carpet. Whenever she steps out onto one, you can guarantee Blanchett will look incredible. These are her best and most jaw-dropping red carpet looks from over the years.

Hummingbird

Getty Cate Blanchett at the 71st Academy Awards.

At the 71st Academy Awards in Los Angeles in 1999, Blanchett wore an ethereal floral outfit. Specifically, it was a pretty sheer John Galliano slip dress with embroidered floral and hummingbird detailing on the open back.

Cascading Gold Chains

Getty Cate Blanchett at the 72nd Academy Awards.

For the 72nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles in 2000, Blanchett wore a bold look. It comprised a lovely backless black Jean Paul Gaultier gown with cascading gold chains and antique jewels.

Radiant Yellow

Getty Cate Blanchett at the 77th Academy Awards.

In 2005, at the 77th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, on the night she won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for “The Aviator,” Blanchett looked radiant. The star wore a beautiful one-shoulder pale yellow Valentino silk taffeta gown with a burgundy sash.

A Timeless Look

Getty Cate Blanchett at the 71st Golden Globe Awards.

Blanchett’s look at the 71st Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles in 2014 was absolutely timeless. She wore a stunning black lace Armani Privé gown that she later reworked and wore again several times.

Crystal & Floral Detailing

Getty Cate Blanchett at the 86th Academy Awards.

When you win the Best Actress Oscar, you better look good, and Blanchett certainly did at the 86th Academy Awards in Los Angeles in 2014. The star won the award for “Blue Jasmine” and wore a gorgeous nude Armani Privé gown heavily embellished with crystals and floral details for the occasion.

Dramatic Black

Getty Cate Blanchett at the 2012 Met Gala.

“Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations” was the theme at the 2012 Met Gala in New York City. Blanchett opted to wear a dramatic black Alexander McQueen gown with cascading ostrich feathers to fit said theme.

Heavenly Lilac

Getty Cate Blanchett at the 83rd Academy Awards.

2011’s 83rd Academy Awards saw Blanchett looking categorically heavenly. She wore a wonderful pale lilac Givenchy Couture chiffon gown with structured cap sleeves and intricate breastplate embroidery.

Vibrant Turquoise

Getty Cate Blanchett at the 88th Academy Awards.

One of Blanchett’s most vibrant looks came at the 88th Academy Awards in Los Angeles in 2016. The actress wore a spectacular turquoise Armani Privé gown with three-dimensional floral appliqués.

Sculptural & Feathered

Getty Cate Blanchett at the 2016 BAFTA Awards.

The actress wore an amazing sculptural outfit at the 2016 BAFTA Awards in London. It was a feathered Alexander McQueen gown with intricate embroidery and designs on the sleeveless top.

Floral Decadence

Getty Cate Blanchett at the 79th Venice Film Festival.

On the “Tár” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in 2022, Blanchett looked incredible. She wore a decadent black velvet Schiaparelli jumpsuit with an embroidered, hand-painted floral corset top.

Blanchett has had a very busy 2026. She narrated the biographical documentary “Maverick: The Epic Adventures of David Lean,” appeared in the stoner comedy film “The Wrong Girls,” and starred in the alien invasion comedy movie “Alpha Gang.”

Her upcoming roles include reprising her voice role as Valka in 2027’s “How to Train Your Dragon 2,” and appearing in the Western mystery movie “The Origin of the World,” the drama film “Sweetsick,” the drama movie “National Theatre Live: Electra/Persona.” The latter three don’t yet have confirmed release dates.

We look forward to watching all of Blanchett’s upcoming movies and can’t wait to see her looking fabulous on more red carpets in the near future.

Cate Blanchett’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.