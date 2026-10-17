Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shares Red Hot Victoria’s Secret Throwback Pics as She Prepares for Catwalk Return [PHOTOS]

Fashion model and former actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has shared a series of red hot snaps from her first Victoria’s Secret show as she prepares to return to the catwalk for the lingerie retailer.

Huntington-Whitely, 39, first walked for the brand 20 years ago in 2006 when she was just 19. It’s been 16 years since she last did it in 2010.

However, in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, October 18, Jason Statham’s fiancée will return to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show catwalk alongside a star-studded roster of returning icons and models, including Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Gigi Hadid.

To celebrate her return, Huntington-Whiteley took to social media to remind her fans of the first time she walked for the iconic brand.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Looked Incredible at Her First Victoria’s Secret Show

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shared the photographs from her first Victoria’s Secret show with the 20.4 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel of 20 photographs from the show. They include sexy shots from the runway and loads of behind-the-scenes snaps alongside the other models who walked the catwalk at the event. On the catwalk, Huntington-Whitely wore a gorgeous ornate black-and-green corset paired with voluminous purple sleeves.

Huntington-Whiteley’s long caption on the post begins, “Almost 20 years ago to the day, I walked my very first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. I was 19 years old, just a few years into my modelling career, and little did I know that moment would change my life forever.”

She then goes on to describe her positive experiences working for the brand and her appreciation for the doors it opened for her.

The caption concludes with a reference to her upcoming return, as she writes, “I couldn’t be more excited to walk alongside so many beautiful, bold and inspiring women this Sunday and experience all the creativity, fantasy and magic once again. Some dreams really do come full circle. 🪽 It’s showtime, baby! Here come the Angels! 💋”

Rather appropriately, Justin Timberlake’s 2006 pop track “Sexyback” plays over the post.

Excited fans and followers of the star flocked to her post’s comments section to share their thoughts.

Huntington-Whiteley’s Fans Are Excited for Her Return to the Victoria’s Secret Catwalk

Getty Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s fans and followers, including some familiar names, loved her post and told her as much in the comments section. They enjoyed the throwback to her first Victoria’s Secret show and are excited for her return to the brand.

One of her followers commented, “Can’t wait to see you😍You the most beautiful angel Victoria Secret 🔥.”

Beauty influencer Camila Coelho wrote, “SO EXCITED to see u on the runway babyyy❤️.”

Fashion influencer Claire Rose said, “YOU GO ROSIE!! ❤️”

Socialite and fashion blogger Tamara Kalinic posted, “This is beyond iconic!!!! Can’t wait to see❤️.”

Internet personality Valentina Ferragni proclaimed, “Can’t wait to see you ❤️.”

Another of Huntington-Whiteley’s followers commented, “A true angel!!! We can’t wait!💗”

It’ll be wonderful to see Rosie Huntington-Whiteley back on the Victoria’s Secret catwalk. We hope the show goes swimmingly and hope she has a wonderful time. She certainly still looks phenomenal.