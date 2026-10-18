Hilary Duff, 39, Shows off Her Fit Figure in Yellow Swimsuit During Jungle Girls Trip

When Hilary Duff, 39, isn’t busy with her successful career, she might be spending time with her family, or she could be hanging out with her friends. The latter is what she recently did when she enjoyed a getaway with her girls that included time in the jungle, fun by the pool and a sunny yellow swimsuit that you definitely need to see.

‘The Group Chat Made It to the Jungle’

If you don’t follow Duff on social media, then you likely missed her Instagram post that gave fans a glimpse at her recent trip with a group of friends. The post included a video set to the song “Turn Down for What” by DJ Snake and Lil Jon, and sees the ladies walking in line beside a pool before they all turn, lift their arms as they hold hands and jump into the water together.

The video also includes a line of text, noting, “Girlfriends who go on at least one trip per year have a much longer lifespan, according to a study we just made up.”

“Turns out we never outgrow sleepovers, we just start calling them girls trips. One for the record books 💛,” the star wrote in the caption of her post, while tagging the One&Only Mandarina, a luxury 5-star resort found in Mexico’s coastal rainforest of Riviera Nayarit.

Duff shared another Instagram post that featured photos from the trip, including a shot of the friends posing together as they’re surrounded by stunning scenery. Other images show them playing games, hanging out in comfy robes, taking a dip in the pool, appreciating an animal visitor and generally enjoying each other’s company.

While Duff appears in one pic in a chic red dress and other photos see her in both black and blue ensembles, it’s her fabulous yellow swimsuit that truly stands out. A textured one-piece item with thin straps, the star paired it with a dark green baseball cap and large sunglasses, which simply perfected the laidback yet stylish look.

Duff Focuses on ‘Very Versatile’ Fashion

Duff’s style sense is what helped her collaborate with clothing company Smash + Tess — and, in turn, the project helped the star through a bit of a tough time.

“When Ashley [Freeborn, founder of Smash+Tess] reached out about the collaboration, right when quarantine was happening, I had been a second grade teacher to my oldest son Luca for about 11 or 12 weeks and I was desperate for something else to focus on,” Duff explained to Forbes with a laugh in February 2021, while discussing her work with the brand. “I started taking guitar lessons via Zoom and then this came up and I was like, ‘yes, I want to do it!’ I just needed a moment to step away from my kids, use my brain and be creative.”

“[Ashley] has her whole business totally carved out; she knows what she’s doing and she knows what works for her die-hard Smash + Tess fans,” Duff continued.

She then explained that she was able to “add elements of things” that she would wear herself and was hoping to see, and noted what that included, saying, “[A] little bit of shoulder pad action, some flattering front ties, a really cute 70s daisy print, and then a couple of staples that I feel like women can just take through like spring, summer and Fall. They’re very versatile.”