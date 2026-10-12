Odette Annable Looks Absolutely Gorgeous at the Premiere of Her New Horror Movie [PHOTOS]

Actress and star of medical drama “House” and found-footage horror movie “Cloverfield,” Odette Annable, has wowed with her look at the premiere of her latest movie.

The beautiful Annable, 41, is starring in writer-director Andres Beltran’s new horror offering “Postmortem.”

Per IMDb, the film’s plot is as follows: “Stricken with grief, a medical forensic investigator works on a case that makes her believe she can bring her deceased husband back to life, only to unravel a series of events that lead to unforeseen and perilous consequences.”

Starring alongside Annable are “The Grand Budapest Hotel” and MCU actor Tony Revolori and “Sicario” and “Narcos: Mexico” star Julio Cesar Cedillo. Support comes from the likes of Nicolo Caruccio, Allegra Leguizamo, and Chelsea Harris.

The movie’s world premiere occurred at Screamfest Horror Film Festival in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, October 10. Annable took to social media to share her stunning look from the event with her fans and followers.

Odette Annable Looked Fabulous at the ‘Postmortem’ Premiere

Odette Annable shared her fabulous look at the “Postmortem” premiere with the 476,000 followers on her Instagram account. Her post includes a carousel of four photographs, showing off her outfit from several angles.

Annable was the height of fashion in a form-fitting black leather dress from Garment Modern+Vintage (which her caption suggests was her the second of her options for the event), sparkly jewelry from the lab-grown gemstone brand Dorsey, makeup done by celebrity makeup artist Jen Tioseco, and hair styled by Madeline Campagnolo.

Her caption on the post reads, “POST MORTEM PREMIERE 🖤” and she tagged everyone mentioned above who contributed to her gorgeous look.

Sian and Maksim Dark’s 2018 techno track “Black Leather” appropriately plays over Annable’s post.

The star’s fans and followers headed to the comments section in their droves to have their say on her look.

Odette’s Fans, Followers & Friends Loved Her Look

Getty Odette Annable

The comments section of Odette Annable’s post is full of lovely messages from her fans, followers, and a number of her famous friends and former co-stars. Unsurprisingly, they all love her look at the “Postmortem” premiere.

Actress and singer Jamie-Lynn Sigler commented, “No notes. 🔥❤️”

Canadian-American actress Emmanuelle Chriqui wrote, “Wow!!!!!! 👏👏👏👏”

Model and actress Arielle Kebbel expressed everything she needed to with emojis, posting, “🔥👏❤️.”

Similarly, actress Floriana Lima posted, “😍😍😍😍.”

Another actress, Ashley Reyes, wrote, “STUHN. NING.”

Naturally, her husband, actor Dave Annable, followed suit, posting, “😍😍😍😍😍😍.”

One of Annable’s followers noted, “Looking extremely pretty in black odette.”

Another follower proclaimed, “Dang, you look fabulous!!! 🙌 I wish I could’ve made the premiere!”

“Extraordinarily Beautiful 🌹🌹🌹,” said someone else.

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “Stunning stunning stunning stunning. This was the dress.”

Having only acted in one project this year — the romantic drama Hallmark movie “Kentucky Roses” — “Postmortem” is Annable’s only other confirmed upcoming credit.

We look forward to watching “Postmortem” and discovering what else the star has in store for her fans in the near future.

Odette Annable’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.