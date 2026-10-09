Jessica Chastain Flaunts Hot New Look That Transforms Her Appearance at ‘Other Mommy’ Event

Jessica Chastain is best known for having bright red hair, but the actress showed off her hot new look at the “Other Mommy” event at Universal Cinema AMC in Hollywood, California, on Thursday, October 8. The horror film will be released in theaters on Friday, October 9.

Jessica Chastain Shines on ‘Other Mommy’ Red Carpet

Getty Jessica Chastain at event for the film “Other Mommy”

On the red carpet, Chastain looked beautiful as she posed for photos in a fitted olive minidress, but something was noticeably different about her regular appearance: her hair. Her red hair was replaced with a gorgeous shade of platinum blonde, styled into a curly bob hairstyle for a glamorous, old-Hollywood finish. Chastain kept her makeup natural and the focus on her hair.

Getty Director Rob Savage and Jessica Chastain attend an event for the new film “Other Mommy”

Getty

In an interview with Porter, published on October 5, Chastain discussed “Other Mommy,” saying, “It’s very female-forward, this movie. I like to challenge the expectation that women are supposed to be grateful for everything – that includes motherhood.”

Rob Savage directs the film, which stars Chastain, Sean Kaufman, Arian Moayed, Arabella Olivia Clark, Hayley Spelman, Dichen Lachman, Karen Allen, and Jay Duplass. The synopsis, per IMDb, states, “Bela, an 8-year-old girl living in a home with marital problems, confronts a sinister entity which comes out of her closet. The presence, whom she calls ‘Other Mommy,’ becomes increasingly threatening to her and her family.”



Jessica Chastain Reveals Why She Changed Her Hair

Getty Jessica Chastain at the 12th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar on April 18, 2026

Chastain addressed her change in appearance, revealing this is the first time she has dyed her hair. She debuted her new look in September. “I have never dyed my hair – and it was such an experience,” she told Porter. “It wasn’t that I didn’t dye my hair because I was worried about other people. Just the worry of, like, ‘Am I going to ruin my hair?’ Now I just feel like, ‘I’ve never done this; I want to try it.’ It feels good to be a blonde.”

She added, “I don’t think blondes have more fun, because I’m having the same amount of fun I had before! But it feels good.”

She spoke about changing her appearance again on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Wednesday, October 7. “When I’m a little bit sassier than normal, people look at me like, shocked. Like they expect me to be soft and demure,” she said of how people view her as a blonde. “I will say, we do have a lot of fun. No, I’ve always had a lot of fun.”

Chastain made the change after wearing a blonde wig on the drama thriller series, “The Off Weeks,” which will air on Apple TV+. “I just played a part where I had a very similar hair color in a wig. And so I guess I got to test drive the hair for a few months,” she said of her hair. “And so I was like, alright, I’m going for it.”