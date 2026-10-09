Will ‘Other Mommy’ Come to Netflix? Streaming Window Explained

It’s October, and we know that means horror movies are everywhere. Movie theaters are not letting us down, with “Other Mommy” now available.

Based on Josh Malerman’s novel “Incidents Around the House,” which absolutely terrified readers, “Other Mommy” is a supernatural psychological horror movie directed by Rob Savage and produced by James Wan’s Atomic Monster and Blumhouse Productions. It follows an eight-year-old who has to deal with something sinister inside her home.

What Is ‘Other Mommy’ About?

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The story follows eight-year-old Bela, who starts to see a sinister entity in her home. This entity is always smiling and looks and sounds just like her mom, leading Bela to name her “Other Mommy.” However, this isn’t her mom, and the creature wants more than an eight-year-old should ever be able to give, such as asking “Can I go inside your heart?”

Jessica Chastain takes on the roles of both Bela’s real mom, Ursula, and this Other Mommy. Jay Duplass plays Daddo, Bela’s father. The trailer for the movie is downright terrifying, making it clear that this is the perfect horror movie for those who love things that go bump in the night. Just get ready for a night of no sleep!

Will ‘Other Mommy’ Come to Netflix?

Getty US producer Jason Blum, British filmmaker Rob Savage, US actresses Arabella Olivia Clark and Jessica Chastain and US filmmaker Jay Duplass attend the fan screening of Universal Pictures’ film “Other Mommy” at Universal Cinema AMC in Hollywood, California, on October 8, 2026. (Photo by Katie FLORES / AFP via Getty Images)

Not everyone wants to see a horror movie in theaters. Those who do will want to watch this one again at home. So, the big question for many is where “Other Mommy” will stream. It’s a Universal Pictures movie, and that tells us everything we need to know.

The first streaming home is Peacock, which is NBCUniversal’s own streaming platform. It usually takes around 45 days for movies to go from theaters to Peacock, so we’re looking at around Nov. 23 as a Peacock release date, which is perfectly timed for Thanksgiving weekend.

Movies stay there for four months, and then they head to Netflix. So, by March 2027, you should be able to watch the horror release on Netflix, and it should remain there for around 10 months. It will then go back to Peacock for a short period of time, before the licensing agreement is opened up to other streamers.

This is just the streaming location. It will be possible to buy or rent “Other Mommy” on Digital via Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, and more, and this is usually a couple of months after the theatrical release.

Is ‘Other Mommy’ Worth Watching?

Getty HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 08: Jessica Chastain attends Universal Pictures “Other Mommy” Fan Screening at Universal Cinema AMC at Universal CityWalk Hollywood on October 08, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The Universal movie is projected to open to $20 to $28 million during opening weekend. Thursday previews already pulled in around $3.6 million, and this projection will help it break even by the end of opening weekend.

However, it’s not landing positive reviews from critics, with it getting a low critic score of 23% on Rotten Tomatoes. Horror movies traditionally land low ratings from critics, with audiences usually ranking them higher. At the time of writing this, the popcornmeter scores weren’t available.

While Chastain’s performance was praised, her dual role wasn’t enough to save the rest of the movie. Many noted that Savage relied too heavily on jump scares instead of building on the genuine dread from the book. It created weak pacing and poor mythology development. As Universal skipped the pre-release screenings for the critics, it suggests that this was definitely feared by the studio.