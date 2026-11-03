Neve Campbell Excitingly Confirms Sidney Prescott’s Return for the Upcoming ‘Scream 8’

Scream queen Neve Campbell has, rather excitingly, confirmed the return of her iconic character Sidney Prescott for the upcoming “Scream 8.”

The fabulous Campbell, 53, has played the tough-as-nails final girl in six of the seven movies in the “Scream” franchise to date, with 2023’s “Scream VI” being the only one she’s missed.

Prescott was, of course, first introduced to the popular horror franchise in the first movie in 1996. In that one, she and her friends became the targets of the costumed serial killer “Ghostface” on the anniversary of her mother’s murder. Multiple subsequent Ghostface killers have targeted her ever since, but she has refused to be a victim and has seen off all of her would-be killers.

Campbell confirmed her return for “Scream 8” in a chat with the Associated Press on Monday, November 2.

Neve Campbell Says ‘I’ll Be in It’ Regarding ‘Scream 8’

Getty Neve Campbell.

Having survived the latest incarnations of the Ghostface killer in 2026’s “Scream 7,” Neve Campbell confirmed the return of Sidney Prescott for “Scream 8” with four simple words.

Campbell told the Associated Press “I’ll be in it” while talking about the various projects she’s got going on at the moment.

Specifically, the conversation went like this: “I’ve got two shows that I’m developing, um, one I’ve sold, and ‘Scream 8,’ um, so, you know, that’s… that’s in the pipeline, as well.”

The interviewer responded by asking, “Anything you can tell us about that?”

Campbell replied by saying, “About ‘Scream 8’? No, you know I could never tell you anything about ‘Scream 8.'”

The actress then chuckled, prompting the interviewer to say, “Well, you know, I’ve always got to ask.”

It was at that point that Campbell stated, “I’ll be in it.”

As exciting as that is, Campbell has a more pressing project to promote at the moment.

Campbell Was Promoting ‘Black Doves’

Getty Neve Campbell.

The event at which Neve Campbell spoke to the Associated Press about her role in “Scream 8” was a promotional event for the Netflix spy action thriller series “Black Doves.”

Campbell will appear in two episodes of the upcoming second season of the show, playing a character called “Cecile.” Specifically, she’s set to star in the second and third episodes of season two.

If you’re unfamiliar with “Black Doves,” its IMDb synopsis is as follows: “After her lover is murdered by members of London’s underworld, a spy – who is publicly the wife of the British Defence Secretary – is protected by an old friend from their agency.”

The British series stars “The Imitation Game’s” Keira Knightley, “Paddington’s” Ben Whishaw, and “Happy Valley’s” Sarah Lancashire. It’ll be exciting to see exactly who Campbell’s character Cecile is and how she’ll interact with the show’s main characters.

We’re really excited to see Campbell in “Black Doves.” We’re even more excited that she’s returning as Sidney Prescott in “Scream 8.” We’ll also look forward to hearing more about the two shows she says she’s developing.

Morever, we wish her well with everything she does.

Neve Campbell’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.