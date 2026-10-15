Much-Loved ‘Crystal Lake’ Star Linda Cardellini Reveals Why She Once Wondered if She Would Ever Work Again

Much-loved actress Linda Cardellini has revealed she once wondered if she would ever work again.

Cardellini, 51, is now a hugely successful star. She is known best for playing characters like Lindsay Weir in the NBC teen comedy-drama “Freaks and Geeks,” Velma Dinkley in the “Scooby-Doo” movies, and Hawkeye’s wife Laura Barton in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, she is starring as the main character, Pamela Voorhees (mother of the iconic “Friday the 13th” movie killer Jason Voorhees), in Peacock’s brand new slasher horror television series “Crystal Lake.”

However, there was a time when she genuinely feared for her career. She explained why in a recent insightful chat with USA Today.

‘Freaks & Geeks’ Cancellation Left Linda Cardellini Fearing for Her Career

Getty Linda Cardellini (C) with “Crystal Lake” showrunner Brad Caleb Kane (L) and co-star Callum Vinson (R).

Speaking to USA Today about her starring role in the brand new horror series “Crystal Lake,” Linda Cardellini explained why she once feared her acting career was over.

The concern came early in her career. It was because of the cancellation of her aforementioned series “Freaks and Geeks.”

Cardellini told the outlet, “I was like ‘am I ever gonna work again?’ Of course, like, it hurt. It really hurt — and it still hurts when something doesn’t go well.”

The star continued, “I’m a sensitive person by nature and that’s sort of why I do what I do. And then that sensitivity is always tested with the rejection.”

She went on, “It’s okay, though, it’s part of it. You know? And I think getting through that is a good life lesson, and I just sort of learn it and re-learn it sometimes, and then sometimes things are going pretty nicely. But we were heartbroken. I mean, I’ll speak for myself, I was heartbroken when that show was cancelled.”

The actress concluded, “I loved being on that show, I loved that character. I mean, I have several characters that I’ve played that I missed and she’s one of them.”

Cardellini now has a new character portrayal to look forward to in the form of the above-mentioned Pamela Voorhees.

‘Crystal Lake’ Premiered in London on October 12 and Releases Today

Having premiered in London on Monday, October 12, “Crystal Lake” begins streaming on Peacock today, Thursday, October 15.

Per IMDb, the show’s synopsis is as follows: “A dark secret from Pamela Voorhees’ past emerges after her son’s death, just as bodies begin turning up across the quiet town of Crystal Lake.”

Linda Cardellini’s supporting cast on the show includes William Catlett, Devin Kessler, Cameron Scoggins, Gwendolyn Sundstrom, and Callum Vinson playing a young Jason Voorhees.

As a fan of the “Friday the 13th” franchise, Cardellini is excited for horror fans to see “Crystal Lake.” She did, however, admit to USA Today that she’s fearful of disappointing them. We’re sure that won’t happen.

More than anything else, though, she’s appreciative of having work in an industry that suits her. She told the outlet, “It’s the best job in the world when you have a job, and when you don’t, you’re always thinking, ‘Am I ever going to have another job?'”

She concluded, “It’s whimsical, and it’s sort of illogical at times, what works and what doesn’t work, and who works and who doesn’t work. You can never quite count on it. But I think if I did have a job that I could count on all the time, I don’t know that I’m suited for that, either. I think maybe I’m suited for the uncertainty.”

We wish Cardellini all the best with “Crystal Lake.” You can watch all eight episodes of the new series on Peacock now.

Linda Cardellini’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.