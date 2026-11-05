Tim Burton on Potential Live-Action ‘Corpse Bride’: ‘I’ve Got Thoughts Swirling’

Tim Burton has an intriguing response to the possibility of a live-action “Corpse Bride” movie. The filmmaker says he has “thoughts swirling around” when asked about revisiting the 2005 animated film. While he doesn’t confirm that a remake is in development, he also doesn’t rule out the possibility. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Burton explains that he is keeping his options open as he considers his next creative project.

Tim Burton Keeps the Door Open to “Corpse Bride”

According to Vanity Fair, Tim Burton was asked about the possibility of making a live-action version of “Corpse Bride.” The film was released in 2005 and has remained a popular part of his filmmaking career. Fans have been hoping to see the story return in a different format for years.

The director didn’t give a definite answer about whether he would consider making the movie. However, his response left room for the possibility.

“I’ve got thoughts swirling around and all sorts of things going on,” Tim Burton said. He also explained that he has experienced projects changing direction over the years.

“I keep it open,” he added. The filmmaker said he is currently finishing something and is in an “open spot” creatively. He also shared that he is “really excited to look for what the next thing is.”

His comments offer some encouragement to fans who would love to see another version of “Corpse Bride.” However, there is no confirmed remake or production announcement at this stage.

Tim Burton Has a Different Approach to Revisiting Old Films

The interview also explored Tim Burton’s feelings about returning to some of his best-known movies. The filmmaker has previously been clear about his lack of interest in making a sequel to “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

Burton said he had “no real desire” to make another movie based on the 1993 stop-motion classic. However, that doesn’t mean he is against revisiting older projects altogether.

His experience with “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” was different. The 2024 sequel brought back the world of his 1988 film, with Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara among its returning stars.

Burton explained that returning to the story after 35 years made sense to him emotionally. He said the experience meant a lot because he wanted to make something he genuinely enjoyed.

He also wanted to capture the style of the original movie. The production used live effects and was filmed quickly. Tim Burton explained that he approached the project because it was something he personally wanted to make, rather than simply because it was a sequel.

The Filmmaker Is Looking Forward to New Projects

The filmmaker has also enjoyed working outside the movie industry. He collaborated with A$AP Rocky on the visual rollout for the rapper’s album “Don’t Be Dumb.” Burton described Rocky as “a real artist” and said he enjoys these different creative opportunities.

Tim Burton explained that he hasn’t necessarily been searching for new opportunities. Instead, he enjoys being surprised when someone approaches him with an interesting idea.

He described these collaborations as “nice, beautiful, strange” surprises. He also compared working with other artists to filmmaking, noting that both involve bringing different creative perspectives together.

For now, Tim Burton hasn’t revealed what his next major film project will be. His comments about “Corpse Bride” give hope to fans of the movie, but fans will have to wait to see whether one of those ideas eventually brings the beloved animated story back to the screen.