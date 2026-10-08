Beloved ‘Scream’ Actor Passes Away at 72 — Our Hearts Go Out

C.W. Morgan, who is best known for playing Ghostface killer Billy Loomis’ father in the iconic movie “Scream,” has passed away at the age of 72, TMZ reports.

According to the medical examiner’s records seen by TMZ, Morgan died on August 30 in Los Angeles County, but no cause of death was listed. Reports indicate he passed away in a bathroom.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told the outlet that “officers responded to a call for a death investigation and the death appears to have been from natural causes,” adding that they “received a call for an unconscious adult male.”

Morgan’s role in the movie “Scream” was as Hank Loomis, a lawyer and the ex-husband of Billy’s mom, Nancy Loomis, who had an extramarital affair with the main character Sidney Prescott’s mother, Maureen Prescott. The affair caused the family to break up and led to Billy’s violence. He also appeared in a flashback scene in “Scream 3.”

Tributes Pour In

Following news of his passing, his daughter shared an emotional tribute on Instagram.

Losing you has left the biggest hole in my heart,” she wrote. “I miss you endlessly already. I will carry on our Mulholland drives and our Starbucks outings. I’m grateful and lucky to have had you as my daddy. My Guck. Rest easy bubby. Life will never be the same without you and your poorly timed jokes that I inherited from you.”

Many fans also paid tribute.

“Awww RIP. I always get a kick out of his scene and Sheriff Burke’s sarcasm with him,” one person wrote.

“Morgan’s screen time in the franchise was limited but his impact was monumental as Hank’s infidelity set many of the actions into motion. Thinking about his family during this time,” another person commented.

“one more legend gone, but his roles kept the horror alive. let’s not forget the impact on a genre we still binge today,” a fan posted.

“R.I.P🙏🏼,” another fan shared.

The ‘Scream’ Franchise Suffered Another Loss This Year

Getty WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 03: Hayden Panettiere attends amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2022 at Pacific Design Center on November 03, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

The “Scream” franchise is also mourning the loss of Hayden Panettiere, who played horror-obsessed high school student Kirby Reed in the fourth film. She then returned in “Scream VI,” reprising her role, showing who Reed grew up to be, which is an FBI agent.

Panettiere passed away suddenly on Aug. 16, at age 36, being found unresponsive in a residence in Greenville, S.C. First responders administered “medical assistance” upon arrival at the home, but she was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

News of her passing was announced by her father Skip.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden,” he said. “She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen.”

Her death remains an ongoing investigation.