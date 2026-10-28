‘Carrie’ Star Summer H. Howell Confirms Season 2 With Unseen Set Pictures [PHOTOS]

Canadian actress Summer H. Howell has confirmed the news that Amazon Prime Video’s “Carrie” is getting a second season — and she’s shared some unseen pictures of herself from the show’s set.

Howell, 22, played the eponymous Carrie White in the critically acclaimed series based on Stephen King’s 1974 novel of the same name. Per IMDb, the show’s plot is as follows: “After her father’s sudden death, sheltered teenager Carrie White, raised by her overprotective mother, enters public high school, where she faces a viral bullying scandal and discovers mysterious telekinetic powers.”

It currently boasts a Rotten Tomatoes approval rating of 85% and was officially renewed for a second season by Amazon on Thursday, October 22.

However, to make sure everyone knows about the renewal, Howell has taken to social media herself to share the news with her fans.

Summer H. Howell Is ‘Waiting Patiently’ for ‘Carrie’ Season 2

Summer H. Howell confirmed the news about the renewal of “Carrie” for a second season for the 338,000 followers on her Instagram account.

The star’s post includes two previously unseen pictures of her from the set of the first season. In each picture, she is in full costume and makeup from season one’s final two episodes (episodes seven and eight). Howell is wearing Carrie’s prom dress and tiara, and is covered in the (obviously not real) pig’s blood her tormentors poured on her after she was crowned prom queen.

Howell’s caption on her post reads, “for those that somehow missed it YES SEASON 2 IS CONFIRMED and no, idk when it’ll be out, but I’ll be patiently waiting with you♥️.”

Queen’s 1991 track “I’m Going Slightly Mad” plays over the post.

The actress’ fans and followers flocked to the post’s comments section to share their thoughts about the show’s renewal.

Howell’s Followers Are Delighted at the ‘Carrie’ Renewal

Getty Summer H. Howell.

The comments section of Summer H. Howell’s post about “Carrie” getting a second season is buzzing with messages. Her fans and followers are delighted that they’ll see more of the actress as the iconic Carrie White.

“Carrie” writer and supervising producer Elan Gale commented, “Yeeeeaaaaaahhhh 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

One of Howell’s followers wrote, “Bring on season 2, you’re amazing! ❤️”

“We can’t WAIT for season 2 ❤️👏,” said another follower.

Someone else proclaimed, “I love you and I’m also waiting for the second season.”

Another Instagram user posted, “I hope it comes out soon, I’m so excited! 👏👏👏”

Last but not least, somebody else commented, “This look gives me absolute chills! 🔥 Can’t wait to see what Carrie does next in Season 2. You killed this role (literally)! 👑🩸” @summerhhowell.”

Playing Carrie White wasn’t Howell’s only 2026 credit. She also appeared in the horror movie “Sundown.”

For anyone wanting to watch more of the beautiful and talented actress, she also has one upcoming credit confirmed. Howell will star in the action thriller movie “Runaway” as a runaway teenager. That one’s in the post-production stage, but doesn’t yet have a release date.

We look forward to watching Howell going forward and can’t wait to find out when the second season of “Carrie” is coming.

Summer H. Howell’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.