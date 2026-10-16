‘Carrie’ Has Been Prime Video’s Top Show for a Week: Does This Guarantee a Renewal?

Since “Carrie” joined Prime Video on Oct. 7, 2026, it immediately soared to the top of the most watched shows on Prime Video. It’s remained in the No. 1 spot for a week, and now eyes are on whether a renewal will happen.

As of writing this, Prime Video hasn’t renewed the adaptation of Stephen King’s “Carrie.” Mike Flanagan also has a history of doing miniseries on Netflix, such as “The Haunting of Hill House” and “The Fall of the House of Usher.” So, could things change now that he’s moved over to the Amazon streamer?

‘Carrie’ Is the No. 1 Show on Prime Video

Amazon MGM Studios Summer H. Howell, Samantha Sloyan

Looking at the Oct. 16, 2026 results on FlixPatrol, it’s clear that “Carrie” is a huge hit. It remains in the No. 1 spot, ahead of “Neagley” and “Reacher.” Both of those shows have already been renewed, offering hope that the same will apply to the latest horror series.

FlixPatrol is great for a quick snapshot of how well shows and movies are performing. However, they don’t give all the details, such as the Nielsen ratings, which is what the companies go off of (along with subscriptions) to determine if they will renew a show. Things are looking on the positive side for now. Considering both “Reacher” has just landed a sixth season (ahead of its fifth even finishing production) and “Neagley” has a second season, it’s highly likely that “Carrie” will also get a renewal.

Mike Flanagan Has Shared His Plans for ‘Carrie’

Amazon MGM Studios Summer H. Howell

Just as “Carrie” dropped on Prime Video, Flanagan shared his plans for the future of the series. While most of his work are limited series, he doesn’t view that as the plan for this King adaptation. That’s why he ended the first season with a major cliffhanger. Fans have said that they don’t feel like the story is complete, and this is why.

The cliffhanger wasn’t something that he just suddenly decided on while filming. He told People Magazine that it was “baked into [the series] from the start.” He even went on to share that King approved the changes, and the cliffhanger was something that excited him about this adaptation.

That being said, the cliffhanger works as just a way to close the story with some ambiguity. If Flanagan doesn’t get a second season, the ending can work well for closure. However, he made it clear that he would like to expand, and he even has a three-season plan for the entire series. With this ending, Carrie White gets to go out into the world, which was never the case with the original story or other adaptations.

It’s not like there hasn’t been some inspiration from the original story to create this ending. In the novel, King always shared that there was a larger world around his main character. She was just part of a “larger sorority of gifted women,” and the ending to Flanagan’s series brings that to the forefront. The second season can then help to develop this sorority further, especially with Carrie and Emmaline on the run.