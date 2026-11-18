Over decades in the movie business, Keith David has been known for his iconic voice, but he’s also a very accomplished screen actor.

After years working in theatre, David finally got his first big film role in John Carpenter’s “The Thing.” Though the movie was panned upon release and considered a flop, it has gained a massive cult following over the years. It is now considered one of the greatest horror movies ever made.

A big reason why “The Thing” has remained such a favorite among horror fans is the practical effects work of Rob Bottin. David admitted that he’s a bit of a scaredy-cat when it comes to watching horror movies, but seeing Bottin’s legendary effects on set didn’t scare him. However, there was one thing that terrified him when filming “The Thing.”

“When you’re working on it, it’s one thing when you’re actually watching the sausage get made,” David told EntertainmentNow when asked about if working with the practical effects in “The Thing” scared him. “When I saw the movie the first time, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. Oh, was that what we were looking at? Wow.’

“Cause a lot of times we weren’t looking at what was going on. I tell you what scared the mess out of me. Working on that movie was the first time that I had to use the flamethrower because it was live. And, I was given a specific place to point and shoot. And the trigger, it was such a light hair trigger. If you touch that thing and you ain’t pointing at what you want to be pointing at, somebody’s going to get hurt.

That frightened me because it is my first movie, and you want to do well. And I was nervous. I’ve done Westerns or other gun handling. And if you keep your hand on that trigger, your finger can move, and that shot will go off. You did not want that to happen when it’s a flamethrower.”

David Disagreed With ‘The Thing’s’ Release Strategy

Getty Keith David in 2026.

“The Thing” was a big flop upon release. In intially made $19.6 million on a $15 million budget. The studio decided to release the film in June, just two weeks after “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” which is one of the biggest moves ever.

David never thought the release strategy for “The Thing” made any sense.

“I’ve been very fortunate ever since then to be in the movies, but after, after, ‘The Thing’ was, it has become a wonderful cult film and it has grown, but when it first came out, it did not do well. Nobody, the critics didn’t like it, and ‘E.T.’ had eclipsed everything.

“E.T.’ came out and it was number one for months. And, in my humble opinion, nobody asked me, but in my humble opinion, it wasn’t a summer movie. It should have come out during Thanksgiving.”

David Recently Lended Voice to New Horror Podcast

David is staying as active as ever. Though he’s not popping up in big films as often as he once did, his voice is still in high demand.

He recently starred alongside James Cromwell in a horror audio drama “The Strange Thing About the Garden.” He played a character named Marvin Sinclair in episode 10 of the series, which you can watch below.