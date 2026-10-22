Don’t Miss Your Chance to Stream the Best 2025 Horror Rom-Com on Netflix Before Its November Exit

November 2026 is shaping up to be a disappointing month for Netflix viewers. A lot of fabulous movies and shows are leaving the platform. One of those is the best horror rom-com of 2025 — and arguably of the 2020s — “Heart Eyes.”

It’s not alone in leaving the platform, either. Netflix is losing some major shows, including “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” and “The Resident,” so you’ll want to figure out what you need to watch in priority order! However, there are some exciting additions, including a previously canceled CBS comedy.

Why Is ‘Heart Eyes’ Leaving Netflix?

Getty CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 21: (L-R) Jordana Brewster, Mason Gooding, Josh Ruben, Olivia Holt, Devon Sawa and Gigi Zumbado attend the Los Angeles Photo Call for “Heart Eyes” at One Culver on January 21, 2025 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

“Heart Eyes” will leave the Netflix platform on Nov. 8, 2026, and that means the last day to watch is Nov. 7. The streaming giant’s license for the Sony movie is coming to an end. Currently, Sony and Netflix have a deal that all Sony movies will head to the global giant for 18 months after leaving theaters.

After that, it is a bit of a free-for-all. The licensing agreement is opened up, with Disney+ and Hulu getting their hands on a lot of releases. The good news is that Hulu has already released its list of movies and shows available in November, and sure enough, “Heart Eyes” is heading there on Nov. 8. You don’t have to wait if you didn’t get around to it on Netflix.

This is only for U.S. subscribers. The deals differ between countries, with Canadians getting to stream the gory rom-com on Crave.

‘Heart Eyes’ Is a Must-Watch

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It’s not often that critics praise horror movies, but that was the case with the 2025 release. It holds a 78% Rotten Tomatoes score from critics and is classified as Certified Fresh. It also has a 75% score from audiences, making it clear that this is a horror that everyone needs to check out.

It’s not your typical slasher movie. While there is a serial killer who wants to remove loved-up couples from Earth, there is a beautiful and hilarious romance that builds from the start. This is about a woman who is cynical when it comes to love, but she soon realizes that it could be safe — or not — to let her feelings out.

When we first meet Ally, she’s just broken up with her boyfriend and is working a job that she’s not exactly in love with. As she’s forced to work with a freelance marketing guru, she slowly starts to fall for him, but there are initial suspicions that he could be the serial killer, who kills loved up couples. Ally and Jay are attacked before they’re all loved up, and they end up on a mission to try to take him down to keep themselves and others safe.

It went on to gross $32 million in theaters worldwide, against its $18 million budget, making it a financial success. When it originally arrived on Netflix in May 2025, it ranked sixth on the list of most movies watched on the streamer.

A sequel is in the works. “Heart Eyes 2” is slated to arrive in theaters in February 2028, and while that is a ways away, it’s good to know that there are easy ways to stream the first one online. For now, it’s Netflix, but it will be on Hulu in November.