What’s New on Netflix for November 2026

November is on the horizon, bringing with it a fresh crop of streaming originals on Netflix.

From the return of hit dramas “Hunting Wives” and “Black Doves” to documentaries on photographer Richard Avedon and actor Rob Lowe, viewers are invited to discover their next binge-watching obsessions from the plethora of programming arriving in November 2026.

‘Bass X Machina’

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This anime series is set in a steampunk West overrun by outlaws, machines and supernatural forces. Within this world, a father is forced to become judge, jury and executioner to protect his family. Premiere: November 3

‘Mike Tyson: Return of the Mike’

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“Mike Tyson: Return of the Mike” is described as “a raw, unfiltered one-man show filmed at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL. Marking his first return to the stage since 2013’s Undisputed Truth, the former heavyweight champion trades menace for mischief, revealing himself as a natural comedian with sharp timing and a gift for turning his own chaos into punchlines. He still goes there — addiction, mental health, the man in the mirror — but takes the audience there laughing with him. Spinning his wildest, most unbelievable stories into some of the biggest laughs of the night. It’s Tyson like you’ve never seen him: unguarded, unpredictable, and genuinely hilarious — proof that the baddest man on the planet might also be one of the wittiest.” Premiere: November 3

‘A Dog’s Perfect Christmas’

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From the bestselling author of “A Dog’s Purpose,” this heartwarming new film tells a tale of a family in crisis, where a teenager, her grandfather and his trusty basset hound struggle to keep the household together at Christmas. Premiere: November 4

‘Taken: Natalee Holloway’

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In 2005, Natalee Holloway vanished in Aruba. This three-part docuseries traces the decades-long search that led her mother face-to-face with the alleged killer. Premiere: November 5

‘Black Doves’ Season 2

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Keira Knightley returns for a second season of this espionage thriller, starring as a spy working for a covert organization — made all the more dangerous now that her husband has become Britain’s prime minister. “Helen is still betraying her nation’s secrets to the covert organization she serves: the Black Doves. But after the misadventures of last Christmas, and with her husband Wallace (Andrew Buchan), preparing to become Prime Minister, she is walking a more treacherous line than ever,” reads the Season 2 logline. Premiere: November 5

‘North of North’ Season 2

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“Pack your parkas — Season 2 of the critically acclaimed, heartfelt arctic comedy ‘North of North’ will premiere on Netflix on November 5,” reads Netflix’s announcement heralding the arrival of the new season of this acclaimed comedy.

“As winter settles over Ice Cove, young Inuk mother Siaja (Anna Lambe) is still determined to make life better — for herself and everyone around her,” reads the Season 2 logline. “It turns out that while you can blow up your life on an impulse, building the one you want takes a little more planning and a lot more hustle.” Premiere: November 5

‘Janelle James: How Romantic’

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In her debut hour-long standup special, comic Janelle James sounds off on body counts, bank accounts and why women should wrestle men. Premiere: November 10

‘Avedon’

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“From world leaders to pop culture icons, and international supermodels, Richard Avedon’s influence helped create the blueprint for our image-driven world. His photographs didn’t just reflect culture, they shaped it,” reads the description of this documentary directed by Ron Howard, which “traces the life and legacy of an artist who used photography to reinvent the world around him. Drawing on unprecedented access to his personal archives — never-before-seen stills, intimate behind-the-lens footage, and new interviews with his closest collaborators — the film explores how his singular eye both reflected and reshaped the visual language of the 20th century, and why even the most iconic image is only half the story.” Premiere: November 11

‘The Body’

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“On Halloween night, an all-girls dance squad tumbles into Catholic guilt, unholy desires and ghostly visions when an initiation goes to hell,” reads the logline for this new horror-comedy series. Premiere: November 11

‘Tyler Perry’s The Gospel of Christmas’

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A struggling pastor moves his family to a troubled New York neighborhood, where they must save a neglected church from foreclosure before Christmas. Premiere: November 11

‘Allen’

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In this Australian sci-fi comedy, 20 years after his childhood encounter with an alien, Petey never moved on. Now his old friend is back, but the reunion comes with a world-ending secret. Premiere: November 12

‘Heartland’

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Not to be confused with the hit Canadian series “Heartland,” this movie focuses on former country legend Misty Jones (Jessica Chastain), who returns to Nashville to unravel the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of her rising-star niece. Premiere: November 15

‘Mike Ward: Modest’

French-Canadian comic Mike Ward delivers an unapologetically honest set, from dating after divorce to living life to the fullest — one impulse at a time. Premiere: November 17

‘Guarding Stars’

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In this holiday rom-com, a no-nonsense bodyguard (Leighton Meester) heads to a Montana ranch with the famous actor she’s protecting (Jared Padalecki). But posing as a couple for Christmas soon sparks a real romance. Premiere: November 18

‘Win the Mall’

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Part shopping spree, part social strategy, this high-gloss reality competition drops players into a living mall where they’ll fight to outshop, outsmart, and outlast one another — and only one will walk away with the keys to the ultimate prize. Premiere: November 18

‘The Altruists’

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This new series tells the real-life story of Sam Bankman-Fried (Anthony Boyle) and Caroline Ellison (Julia Garner), “two hyper-smart, ambitious young idealists who tried to remake the global financial system in the blink of an eye — before they were accused of stealing $8 billion and became Gen Z’s own Bonnie & Clyde.” Premiere: November 19

‘Primetime Preacher$’

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In the 1980s, televangelists Jim Bakker, Jerry Falwell, and Jimmy Swaggart transformed American religion and politics, and this documentary examines how greed, rivalry, and scandal ignited a holy war that threatened their empires. Premiere: November 20

‘Steps’

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In this offbeat animated action-comedy, Cinderella’s “evil” stepsister Lilith (Ali Wong). steals the Fairy Godmother’s wand and shatters the story as we know it. The voice cast also includes Stephanie Hsu, Amanda Seyfried, Bette Midler, Nikki Glaser, Daniel Radcliffe and Peter Dinklage. Premiere: November 20

‘The Great British Baking Show: Holidays’ Season 9

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Jolly treats, returning contestants and the “Peep Show” cast bring holiday hilarity to the tent — but which baker will be Paul and Prue’s festive favorite? Premiere: November 23

‘Rob Lowe: The Outsider’

Described as “the definitive documentary” on actor Rob Lowe, this film “goes beyond the highlight reel to reveal what it really took for Rob Lowe to survive Hollywood — and become one of its most enduring stars. Premiere: November 24

‘The Mosquito Bowl’

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In the aftermath of Pearl Harbor, four college football stars enlist in the U.S. Marines, discovering the strength of brotherhood and the cost of war. Premiere: November 25

‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2

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Returning for a second season, this sexy, soap hit finds Sophie (Brittany Show) and Margo (Malin Akerman) are on the outs. “But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games, the question arises. Are they the hunters or the hunted?” declares the synopsis. Premiere: November 26

‘Salish’s 12 Games of Christmas’

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Sixteen-year-old online content creator Salish Matter hosts her first-ever holiday special, in which she and seven friends engage in various Christmas competitions. Premiere: November 28