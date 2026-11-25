Netflix premiered the Will Ferrell-led sports comedy series “The Hawk” in July 2026, with all 10 episodes premiering at once. However, several months later, the star-studded series had been canceled, according to a new report.

Variety confirmed that Netflix canceled “The Hawk” on November 25. The series found some success, spending three weeks in Netflix’s Global Top 10. However, per the report, Ferrell’s salary as the show’s lead and co-creator made a renewal less appealing for the streamer.

In addition to Ferrell, the star-studded cast includes Molly Shannon, Jimmy Tatro, Fortune Feimster, Luke Wilson, Chris Parnell, Katelyn Tarver, and David Hornsby.

This article is being updated!

‘The Hawk’ Had Decently High Viewership But Mixed Reviews

As mentioned, Netflix released all 10 episodes of “The Hawk” on July 16. Regarding reviews, the show wasn’t a critical darling, but fans seemed to appreciate it.

Critics on Rotten Tomatoes gave the Ferrell-led series a 33% positive rating, which deems it “rotten” on the TomatoMeter. However, audiences were a tad more fond of the series, giving it a fresh 65% positive rating. Still, this is a far cry from some of Netflix’s more beloved series, even those that were released in 2026.

According to Collider, “The Hawk” topped Netflix’s US chart upon release. After that, the series went on to log 4.8 million views and 24.7 million viewing hours after factoring in the worldwide audience. This also made the show the third-most-popular English-language program of the week.

Regarding its international audience, the Ferrell-led series topped the charts in Australia, Canada, and Iceland. Additionally, it flew to number two in the UK, New Zealand, and Ireland.

As of August, the now-canceled show had racked up 1.5 billion minutes viewed. For comparison, Netflix’s biggest series, “Squid Game,” has over 2.21 billion hours watched.

Will Ferrell And Molly Shannon Previously Discussed ‘The Hawk’

Ferrell and Shannon met in the early 1990s while he was a member of the Groundlings comedy troupe and she was waiting tables in New York City.

While talking to Netflix’s Todum, Shannon explained their first meeting. According to her, “I worked as a waitress across the street. Will came over to my restaurant, and that’s how we met.”

“We were in the same comedy circles in LA at that time,” Ferrell said. “There were tons of cabaret shows and open-mic situations. That’s where Molly was doing Mary Katherine Gallagher [her SNL character] for the first time.”

Of course, after that, Ferrell and Shannon were co-stars on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.” They also appeared in subsequent films together such as “A Night at the Roxbury,” “Superstar,” and “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.”

Regarding the development of the series, Ferrell recalled, “Molly said yes before we even had scripts.”

“I just said, ‘We’re working on this thing. It may take a while. Would you want to play my wife who it’s not really clear if we’re still married and you’re just yelling at me all the time?’ She was like, ‘Yeah.'”

Ferrell also discussed why he was interested in a TV series: to spend more time with the character. “You get to flesh out story arcs that you don’t necessarily get to do in a 90-minute movie,” he explained.