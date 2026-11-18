The best horror movie of the year has finally hit the world’s biggest streaming platform (in the United States, at least).

Writer-director Curry Barker’s brilliant supernatural horror flick “Obsession” arrived on Netflix on Tuesday, November 17.

Per IMDb, the movie’s plot is as follows: “After breaking the mysterious “One Wish Willow” to win his crush’s heart, a hopeless romantic finds himself getting exactly what he asked for but soon discovers that some desires come at a dark, sinister price.”

Its fabulous cast includes Inde Navarrette, Michael Johnston, Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless, and Andy Richter, with Barker himself featuring as the voice of the One Wish Willow customer service representative.

The film is one of the most critically acclaimed horror offerings ever made.

‘Obsession’ Has a Rotten Tomatoes Approval Rating of 93%

Getty Writer-director Curry Barker with the cast of “Obsession.”

On the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, “Obsession” boasts a highly impressive critic approval rating of 93%. On the same website, it has an even more impressive 94% approval rating from fans.

Jonathon Wilson of Ready Steady Cut said of the movie, “There’s a do-it-yourself quality to Curry Barker’s horror hit Obsession that feels to me like it might represent the short-term future of the genre.”

Decider’s John Serba insisted that, “Obsession has absolutely earned all its hype and success.”

Another reviewer, David Griffiths of Subculture Entertainment, wrote, “One of the best indie horrors to land in cinemas for a long time. Brilliant performances and a story that takes its audience into some dark places – this is a film that promises so much from Curry Barker.”

Additionally, Kevin A. Ranson of MovieCrypt.com said of “Obsession,” “Inde Navarrette is the film’s secret weapon… objectified in desire to unleashing the girlfriend from hell, Nikki’s arc is tragic and horrific… and viewers can’t look away.”

With almost universal praise, it’s the kind of movie everyone should be excited to watch at home. The comments section of Netflix’s announcement that the film was now streaming shows that’s definitely the case.

Horror Fans Are So Excited About ‘Obsession’s’ Arrival on Netflix

The official Netflix Instagram account announced to its 42.6 million followers that “Obsession” is now streaming on the platform by posting a clip of the film’s most memorable scene. It’s the scene in which Inde Navarrette’s Nikki and Michael Johnston’s Bear are on a date. Bear confronts Nikki about lying that her father is terminally ill. It prompts her to repeat the word “No” in a highly disturbing fashion.

Referencing the iconic scene in the movie, the caption on Netflix’s post reads, “Yes yes yes yes! OBSESSION is now on Netflix.”

Horror fans headed to the post’s comments section in their droves to express their excitement.

One of the Netflix account’s followers commented, “Yes yes yes YES I did just watch it!! (For the 2nd time,but who’s counting??)”

Another follower wrote, “That smile in this clip is genuinely unsettling — OBSESSION looks like the kind of thriller that gets under your skin fast. Straight onto tonight’s watchlist, who’s already binging it?”

“OMG ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” said somebody else.

Someone else posted, “@netflix I love you so so so so so so much. More then anyone in the world. More then the way nkki love him.”

Last but not least, another Instagram user stated, “I just watched this tonight and loved it.”

You can catch “Obsession” on Netflix right now.