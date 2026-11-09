Gwyneth Paltrow Set to Unveil New Netflix Project ‘The Goop Guide’

Netflix has gone all-in on podcasts in recent months, introducing an array of podcasts hosted by everyone from Martha Stewart to former NBC News anchor Brian Williams.

Now, Gwyneth Paltrow is poised to join the fray, with the streamer announcing plans to introduce her new podcast, “The Goop Guide.”

Inside the World of Gwyneth Paltrow

Getty Gwyneth Paltrow at the “Contagion” premiere at the 68th Venice Film Festival.

Per a Netflix press release, the new weekly series “brings viewers into Gwyneth’s world through candid conversations with friends, experts and people she admires, exploring everything from wellness and relationships to food, culture, and beyond.”

As the release notes, the new podcast is an extension of her wildly popular Goop lifestyle brand.

“Building on Gwyneth’s years of conversations through goop, ‘The Goop Guide’ marks an exciting new chapter in her podcasting journey,” adds Netflix. “Gwyneth has a friend, fellow founder, doctor, family member, colleague, ex-boyfriend, guru, or expert to consult for every situation. Each week, she sits down with someone from her world to guide her audience on how to live goop, in all the ways that can be defined.”

Among the guests who’ll be joining Paltrow in the series’ debut season are Gwyneth this season “Lioness” star Zoe Saldana, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan and famed music producer Rick Rubin.

“Together, they’ll dive into everything from the art of reinvention, raising a family, breaking up with friends, Thanksgiving Dinner, and much more, offering fresh perspectives and a personal look at the questions and discoveries inspiring Gwyneth today,” the release adds.

Available on Netflix & Spotify

Netflix

“I get asked about everything — what actually helps you sleep in perimenopause, where to eat the best steak frites in Paris, how to spend the holidays with your ex,” says Paltrow of her latest project.

“I don’t always have the answer, but I almost always know who to call, whether it’s a friend, a fellow founder, an expert, or someone I’ve admired for years,” she adds. “Sharing these conversations is how goop started, and now ‘The Goop Guide’ brings you along for them in a whole new way: With Spotify and Netflix, you can listen or, for the first time, watch, in a space we designed so it feels like you’re sitting around my kitchen table.”

As she mentioned, in addition to being seen on Netflix, “The Goop Guide” will also be available in an audio version via Spotify.

“The goop Guide” debuts on Wednesday, November 11, with new episodes dropping each week.

A New Version of an Existing Podcast

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As Variety points out, this isn’t Paltrow’s first podcast — and not even her first Goop-branded one.

In fact, “The Goop Guide” is a “reimagining” of Paltrow’s “The Goop Podcast,” a weekly interview series on Audacy that is coming to an end just as her new one launches.

The new podcast is executive produced by Moj Mahdara, co-founder and managing partner of Kinship Ventures, the venture-capital firm that Paltrow and Mahdara launched in 2021.

“Today, algorithms decide most of what we see, and audiences are hungry for a human voice they can trust. Gwyneth has spent nearly two decades being that voice,” said Mahdara in a statement. “Algorithms can tell you what’s popular; Goop tells you what’s worth your time, and in a sea of sameness, that makes Goop one of one.”



