Millie Bobby Brown Gives Rare Glimpse at Her Growing Family With Adorable Fall Photo Dump

British actress and film producer Millie Bobby Brown has offered a rare glimpse at her growing family.

Brown, 22, welcomed baby number two into her life in September, when she and her husband, the American model and actor Jake Bongiovi, adopted a little boy, having previously adopted a girl. The star had previously only given her fans the tiniest of peeks at the infant.

The star of the “Godzilla” franchise and Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and “Enola Holmes” movies took to social media to share a fall photo dump that included another look at her new adopted son.

Millie Bobby Brown’s Baby Boy Is Tiny

Millie Bobby Brown shared her fall photo dump, which includes a glimpse at her new baby boy, with the 70.4 million followers on her Instagram account.

Specifically, Brown’s post includes a carousel of 11 images. The pictures include a couple of Brown’s gorgeous selfies, two snaps of Brown and husband Jake Bongiovi speaking at the Gift of Adoption’s “Gather for the Gift” event, and, most notably, two glimpses at the couple’s new baby boy.

The two pictures of the child are one of his little feet wearing a pair of pumpkin-themed Halloween socks and one of his tiny hand resting on Brown’s chest as she lovingly holds him.

Brown’s caption on her post reads, “fallen so madly for fall.”

Geese’s 2025 alternative rock song “Cobra” plays over the post.

The actress’ fans and followers flocked to the comments section of her post to share their thoughts about it.

Brown’s Fans & Followers Love Her Latest Photo Dump

Getty Millie Bobby Brown.

The comments section of Millie Bobby Brown’s latest photo dump is flooded with messages from her fans and followers. They all think she’s looking great and love the insight into her growing family.

Creator and actress Madison Rose wrote, “so stunning as always 🤍.”

One of Brown’s followers commented, “Millie, I love your family they are so lovely and incredible 💜✨️😍😭.”

Another follower posted, “You wear motherhood like it’s second nature; watching you is truly inspiring.❤️”

On a similar note, someone else said, “the best mother in the world !!”

“THE LITTLE SOCKS OMG,” noted somebody else.

Last but not least, another Instagram user commented, “Life is better, cuz mills posted a photo dump 😍.”

Brown’s busy family life means she’s only had one acting credit in 2026. That was the mystery movie sequel “Enola Holmes 3.” However, she does have several projects lined up for the near future.

They are the drama fantasy horror series “Prism,” an untitled spy series alongside her “Stranger Things” co-star David Harbor for Netflix, the rom-com “Just Picture It,” and the wartime flick “Nineteen Steps” (although it should be noted that her appearance in the latter is still merely a rumor).

We wish Millie Bobby Brown and her family all the very best and hope to see more glimpses of her little ones as they grow. We also wish both Brown and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, well with their careers and look forward to seeing what they’ve got in store for their fans to get excited about going forward.

Millie Bobby Brown’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.