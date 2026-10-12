Netflix Unveils Star-Studded Roster of Christmas Movies in Heartwarming New Trailer: Watch

While it’s no secret that Hallmark Channel has pretty much cornered the market on heartwarming Christmas movies, Netflix has been no slouch when it’s come to serving up yuletide fare for the holidays.

That’s definitely the case this year, and to prove it the streamer has just unveiled a new trailer featuring a sneak peek at the four new Christmas movies that will be debuting later this year: “A Dog’s Perfect Christmas,” starring Dennis Quaid, Jennifer Tilly, Mary Steenburgen and Milo Ventimiglia; “Guarding Stars” with Leighton Meester, Jared Padalecki and “The Way Home” star Andie MacDowell; “In a Holidaze” with Maddie Ziegler and Rob Lowe; and “Tyler Perry’s The Gospel of Christmas,” starring Fantasia Barrino and Tank.

A Heartwarming Trailer

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“Some holidays, you already know by heart. This year, experience a holiday hero on four legs, a romance with security clearance, a Christmas miracle with a choir of gospel legends, and a deja vu you can’t shake,” intones a voiceover for the new Netflix trailer.

“A new holiday to know by heart, only on Netflix,” that voiceover adds, teasing the four new Christmas flicks Netflix subscribers can expect as the holiday season grows closer.

‘A Dog’s Perfect Christmas’

In this adapation of the bestseller by the author of “A Dog’s Purpose,” the Goss family faces holiday turmoil family matriarch Juliana Goss falls into an induced coma.

“Winstead the basset hound observes the fractured household trying to hold things together, while a lively new Corgi puppy arrives to help unite the family during their mother’s absence,” reads the synopsis of this film in which a teenager, her grandfather and his trusty basset hound struggle to keep the household together at Christmas.

Starring: Dennis Quaid, Milo Ventimiglia, Brooke Lena Johnson, Jennifer Tilly, Ethan Loomis, Kathleen Rose Perkins and Mary Steenburgen, with Thomas Haden Church as the voice of Winste

Premiere: November 4, 2026

‘Tyler Perry’s The Gospel of Christmas‘

Netflix

“A struggling pastor inherits his family’s church in a broken New York neighborhood, but as he battles doubt, temptation, and a sinister adversary, he must rediscover his faith and the power of prayer to save his church, his family, and his community in time for Christmas,” reads the synopsis of this new movie, written and directed by Tyler Perry.

Starring: Fantasia Barrino, Tank, Shirley Caesar, Fred Hammond, The Clark Sisters, Smokie Norful, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, Ann Nesby, Yolanda Adams, Hezekiah Walker, JaKalyn Carr and Dax

Premiere: November 11, 2026

‘Guarding Stars‘

Netflix

Per the synopsis, “When a no-nonsense bodyguard is assigned to protect a charming action star over the holidays, sparks fly, secrets unravel, and Christmas gets a whole lot more complicated.”

Starring: Leighton Meester, Jared Padalecki, Noah LaLonde, Walker Hayes, Toby Sandeman, Rachael Ancheril, Shaun Johnston, Phil Brooks, Ava Max and Andie MacDowell

Premiere: November 18, 2026

‘In a Holidaze’

“After making a romantic mistake of epic proportions, a directionless twenty-something finds herself trapped in a holiday time loop, forced to relive the same Christmas at her family’s cabin until she discovers what truly makes her happy,” reads the synopsis of this holiday film based on the novel of the same name by Christina Lauren.

Starring: Maddie Ziegler, Rob Lowe, Graham Phillips, Jackie Sandler and Elias Kacavas

Premiere: December 2, 2026