When “The Way Home” premiered on Hallmark Channel in early 2023, the heartwarming time-travel series was embraced by fans, who watched rapturously until the show was canceled in November 2025.

The series finale aired in June 2026, and ever since fans have been launching petitions and mounting various campaigns to bring the show back.

Now, some news has arisen that may add some additional fuel to efforts to revive the show.

A Top-10 Hit on Netflix

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On October 1, every single episode of “The Way Home” — all four seasons — arrived on Netflix, available to stream for the platform’s 325 million worldwide subscribers.

As it happens, a show that become beloved on Hallmark Channel is also receiving a warm reception on Netflix, with “The Way Home” cracking the streamer’s Top 10 list of most-watched shows.

As CNET reports, ever since “The Way Home” has arrived on Netflix, it’s held a position in the streamer’s Top 10.

Given the viewership the series is receiving, it wouldn’t be suprising to see those fan-led efforts to revive the show catch fire once again — and who knows, maybe it will be Netflix and not Hallmark Channel that will bring the show back.

A Netflix Connection

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Per the Hallmark synopsis, the series “tells the story of three generations of women — Kat Landry (Chyler Leigh), her teen Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow) and Kat’s mother Del (Andie MacDowell) — who are all strong, willful and independent.”

The synopsis continues by explaining, “More than 20 years prior, life-changing events prompted Kat to move away from her small, Canadian farm town and she remains estranged from Del to this day. At a crossroads in her life, Kat moves back with Alice to her family’s farm though the reunion isn’t what Kat envisioned. When Alice and Kat unwittingly discover the ability to travel between the past and present, mother and daughter are determined to unearth the truth around the earlier tragedies as they try to change the course of events. Kat’s childhood friend Elliot (Evan Williams) is there for them in both eras as they navigate their journeys across time, helping the three women find their way back to each other.”



Interestingly, “The Way Home” wasn’t originally developed for Hallmark Channel — but was initially intended for Netflix, in line with similar fare such as “Virgin River” and “Sweet Magnolias,” which was recently canceled. “The Way Home” was shepherded by one-time Netflix exec Lisa Cameron Daly, who exited the streamer in 2021 and landed at Hallmark, and brought “The Way Home” with her.

A Revival Seems Unlikely

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Despite the show’s recent post-cancelation success on Netflix, it’s still unlikely that Netflix will revive the series for a fifth season.

The main reason: Hallmark Channel retains ownership of the show, not Netflix. While the streamer has occasionally revived canceled shows from other platforms (case in point: Netflix’s recent revival of NBC thriller “Manifest”), bringing back “The Way Home” would mean sharing revenues with Hallmark Channel, a scenario that is financially unappealing to Netflix.

That said, if the series continues to maintain popularity on Netflix in the weeks and months to come, there may be hope for a “The Way Home” revival — stay tuned!