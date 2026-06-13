Rob Lowe Talks Father’s Day Plans With His Adult Sons, ‘You’ve Got to Manage Your Expectations’

Rob Lowe loves his family, but doesn’t have very high expectations of them when it comes to any Father’s Day surprises. In a new interview, the 80s heartthrob discussed how he navigates family life in the public eye.

Rob Lowe Isn’t Expecting a Big Fuss From His Family

Getty Actor Rob Lowe and family attend the World Premiere of ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens,’ in Hollywood, California, on December 14, 2015.

Beloved actor Rob Lowe married his wife, Sheryl Berkoff, in 1991. They went on to welcome two sons together, Matthew Edward, 32, and John Owen, 30.

Like many other celebrities, Lowe is attending the FIFA World Cup in Los Angeles. Though Father’s Day is just around the corner, he admitted he isn’t expecting much from his family this year. Now that his sons are adults and have lives of their own, they don’t see each other as frequently.

“Here’s the thing I learned about life. You’ve got to manage your expectations,” the actor told E! News while attending the big event. “If expectations are managed, you’re more likely to be happy. I have very low expectations [for Father’s Day]. I’ll be happy with a card.”

However, Rob Lowe visited with his own father ahead of the holiday.

“I got to spend some time with my dad. He lives in Ohio. I went back and saw him last weekend, and we had an early Father’s Day,” the 62-year-old shared. “What will my sons and my wife do for me?”

The Actor Proudly Worked Alongside His Son on Their Netflix Show

Despite the jokes, Rob Lowe and his sons are actually quite close. In a 2024 piece for Interview Magazine, he and his son, John Owen Lowe, discussed working together in their Netflix show, “Unstable.”

“You’re not going to be around forever, but film is forever, baby. We’ll have this,” John told his father. “Or if you’re ever missing me, you can just turn on some ‘Unstable’ and get our viewership numbers up. I have learned a lot from you, that’s for sure. Like, actually, you’re going to want to slow down or walk a little faster there, buddy. Or don’t wear that color palette because it’s going to blow you out. Or make sure that they’re powdering your face because you get a little shiny in the afternoon.”

Rob Lowe admitted those were all “really good” tips he’d given his son in the past. However, the “Parks & Rec” alum admitted he learned plenty from John as well.

“Well, the story of parents and children is you can’t help but re-see your own life through their journey,” Rob Lowe added. “Particularly when their journey is in the business that you are also in, or were in at their age. I marvel at how quickly you’ve learned so much, how good you are so much earlier than I ever was. I have a sideline interest and glee in you discovering all of these nuggets of knowledge as you start crushing it in your journey.”

Netflix canceled “Unstable” after two seasons, but the full sixteen-episode series is available to stream on the platform.