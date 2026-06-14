‘Pretty in Pink’s Lost Ending Nearly Changed the Movie Forever

“Pretty in Pink” remains one of the most iconic teen movies of the 1980s. But the ending fans know today was not the one originally planned.

As the film marks its 40th anniversary, Jon Cryer has reflected on the behind-the-scenes drama that led to a major rewrite. Despite the last-minute changes, Cryer says he has no regrets about how it all turned out.

The 1986 classic starred Molly Ringwald as Andie Walsh, Cryer as her loyal best friend Duckie Dale, and Andrew McCarthy as her wealthy love interest, Blane McDonnagh.

The “Pretty in Pink” Ending Fans Never Saw

Before the ending audiences know today, Andie was supposed to end up with Duckie. Speaking about the scrapped version, Jon Cryer recalled that Duckie arrives for Andie at prom and the pair share a dramatic moment together, according to People. “They walk into the middle of the prom, everybody stops to watch them because it’s very dramatic,” he said. The scene ended with the two dancing to David Bowie’s song, “Heroes.”

Andrew McCarthy also remembered the original finale, according to the Hollywood Reporter. As he recalled it, his character “show up to prom alone” and ended up with “some other rich girl on the other side of the room.”

“Andie hooked up with Duckie, and they were together,” he remembered.

A Missing Piece of Movie History

One reason the original ending remains so fascinating is that fans have never seen it.

According to Jon Cryer, the original “Pretty in Pink” ending footage appears to be lost. As reported in People, the actor said he even “interrogated” the movie’s director, Howard Deutch, along with executive at Paramount in an effort to track it down.

Despite these efforts, the footage has never surfaced. That means the cast’s memories are among the only records of the ending that almost changed “Pretty in Pink” forever.

Why the Ending Was Reshot

Test audiences did not respond well to the original version where Andie ends up with Duckie, according to People. Cryer said audiences “detested the ending,” which pushed the film’s producers to bring the cast back for reshoots.

Andrew McCarthy’s recollection goes even further, according to the Hollywood Reporter. He says the reaction to the original “Pretty in Pink” ending was so negative that audiences booed when Andie ended up with Duckie.

After test screenings, the story was reshaped completely. In the reshot ending, Blane McDonnagh apologizes to Andie for abandoning her because she was poor. He admits he was wrong and tells her he loves her, before walking away and leaving the prom.

Duckie does not fight for her in the end. Instead, he gives Andie his blessing to go after Blane, stepping aside as Andie chooses his rival.

Andrew McCarthy Nearly Walked Away

Andrew McCarthy has said he had strong doubts after reading the original script.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, he said in an interview that he was “shocked” when he read the original ending of “Pretty in Pink.” He called his character “a wimpy loser” and said Blane felt “spineless.” Believing that the role did not work as written, he recalled calling his agent and saying, “You’ve got to get me out of this movie.”

After the reshoots, he said he felt the new ending made more sense and “the audience seemed to agree.”

“It was a fairy tale, so it has to end in a certain way.”

Jon Cryer on Why Audiences Rejected Duckie’s Ending

Jon Cryer said he was not surprised when audiences rejected the original ending, according to People. He explained that Molly Ringwald was ill with the stomach flu while filming the original ending. This meant they only shot for half a day instead of a full day, and they didn’t shoot the original ending “fully as it was written.”

“I don’t think we got all the moments that might have made that land a little better.”

He admitted he felt “a little bit” insecure at the strong negative reaction from test audiences, but he also understood the decision and wasn’t completely surprised.

“There was a part of me that knew that call was coming.”

Cryer said that audiences became invested in the “cross-class romance.” He also joked that Andrew McCarthy was “incredibly charming” and a “dreamboat,” which may have influenced the test audiences’ reactions.

The Lasting Appeal of “Pretty in Pink”

Jon Cryer said that “Pretty in Pink” has endured for four decades because it is “a simple, timeless story,” according to People.

“As long as there’s going to be proms, there’s going to be ‘Pretty in Pink.'”

Watch the official reshot ending here.

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