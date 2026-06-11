Jon Cryer Reveals the Hardest Part About Going From ‘Two and a Half Men’ to Off-Broadway Musical Comedy

Television and movie actor Jon Cryer has revealed the hardest part of joining the off-Broadway show “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” after starring in the CBS sitcom “Two and a Half Men” for 12 years.

Cryer, 61, is playing Vice Principal Douglas Panch in William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin’s musical comedy production, which began in 2005 on Broadway and is currently playing at at New World Stages – Stage 3 (located on 50th Street between 8th and 9th Avenue). He’ll be performing a demanding eight shows per week.

His stage return comes some 15 years after his last theatrical run playing David in Stephen Sondheim’s musical comedy show “Company.” Since then, as well as “Two and a Half Men,” his television credits include the likes of the superhero shows “Supergirl,” “Batwoman,” “The Flash,” “Arrow,” and “Legends of Tomorrow” (playing Lex Luthor in them all), and another sitcom in “Extended Family.”

In an exclusive chat with People, Cryer revealed his biggest obstacle in transitioning back to performing on stage after working on television for so long — particularly after making the part of Alan Harper in “Two and a Half Men” so iconic — and it’s nothing to do with the aforementioned demanding schedule.

Jon Cryer Says His Presence Can ‘Throw Off’ the Show

Speaking to People, Jon Cryer explained that, “The hardest part is I used to be on a TV show, and thus, just my presence can throw off the sort of balance of the show.”

He continued, “The show’s an amazing ensemble show. And so what I did not want to do is throw off the balance of an already great show.”

Per the official website of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” the show is “not a play on words. It’s a musical.”

The site reveals, “Twenty years after a buzzy, Tony Award®-winning run on Broadway, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is back in New York City.”

It continues, “As contestants white-knuckle adolescence and the heat of competition, their emotions run from A to Z — but they step up to the mic anyway because they love spelling, and because being a champion could solve everything.”

The description of the show concludes, “With music and lyrics by Tony Award® winner William Finn, a book by Tony Award® winner Rachel Sheinkin, and new direction and choreography by Danny Mefford, Spelling Bee is about the little wins that carry us through life’s many awkward spells.”

A fun and unusual aspect of the show is that four real attendees from the audience get invited on stage to compete in the spelling bee alongside the six young characters. It’s a hoot and is getting great reviews from critics and stage fans alike.

Lane Williamson of Exeunt NYC describes it as, “A full-hearted, belly-laughing confection from the early 2000s.”

Stage Show Fans Loved the Casting of Cryer

Jon Cryer joined “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” on May 11 as a replacement for “The Practice” star Jason Kravits, who had been with the cast since the show opened in November 2025.

When the show’s official Instagram account announced his casting, the collective reaction from stage show fans was one of excitement and enthusiasm.

One Instagram user commented, “Omg congrats 😍😍😍.”

Another person said, “LEX LUTHOR.”

Someone else wrote, “ALAN HARPER.”

Finally, a keen fan proclaimed, “Let’s go Alan Harper!!!”

We wish the brilliant Jon Cryer continued success with his role as Vice Principal Douglas Panch in “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.”