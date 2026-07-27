HGTV Alum Nicole Curtis Responds Amid Latest Legal Battle With Her Hometown

Former HGTV star Nicole Curtis is facing a tough legal battle against her hometown of Detroit.

The “Rehab Addict” alum seemingly responded to the news of her latest lawsuit in a subtle social media post.

Nicole Curtis Lawsuit

According to The Detroit News, the city of Detroit has filed a lawsuit against Curtis and her company, Detroit Renovations LLC, claiming “they allowed a long-blighted historic property on East Grand Boulevard to remain a dangerous public nuisance for years.”

The outlet obtained court documents filed on Wednesday, July 22, in Wayne County Circuit Court. In the docs, the city ordered “immediate abatement of dozens of building and blight violations.” Curtis and Detroit Renovations are responsible for remedying all violations at their expense, as well as paying all outstanding fines, the outlet reported.

“As ‘president’ and managing member of the Limited Liability Corporation that owns the subject property, defendant Curtis controls the corporate activities of defendant Detroit Renovations and, therefore, is personally liable for said public nuisances at the subject property,” the lawsuit states, per Detroit News.

Following news of the lawsuit, Curtis took to social media to share an apparent reaction to the news.

“Gonna be a fun week in #Detroit,” she shared via her Instagram Story on Saturday, July 25, over a photo of more than a dozen property violation notices. “There’s a ticket in here for missing window hardware (P.s. there’s no window) Tax dollars at work.”

According to The Detroit News, the city cited Curtis and her company for failing to “obtain building permits, pay required fees, secure a certificate of compliance, register the vacant building, remove solid waste and overgrown weeds, repair damaged exterior surfaces, roofs and gutters, and bring porches, stairways, windows and other aspects up to minimum safety standards under multiple sections of the Detroit City Code.”

‘Rehab Addict’ Canceled

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The latest legal trouble comes five months after the network pulled the plug on Curtis’ hit renovation series.

After a video surfaced of the “Rehab Addict” star using a racial slur during filming, HGTV promptly took action and canceled the series. Curtis went on an apology tour, including a stop at “The Breakfast Club,” where she explained she doesn’t “have a rhyme or reason of the words that I make up.”

“Like I say I say nonsense stuff all the time,” Curtis said during a March 10 appearance. “I’m off the cuff. I’m not scripted…I’ve come out, and I’ve said, I don’t condone the use of that word.”

Earlier this month, she shared a life update after returning from an extended social media hiatus.

“I’ve been doing whatever I want and I just woke up halfway across the world ❤️ (had to post because they said I came back to social media 🙃)” Curtis captioned a July 14 Instagram post. “Commuting cross-country to produce every single aspect of a #1 show while doing the work on camera and the build while raising a family ….whole lot of miles stacked up ☺️ Never missed a school event, a game or a holiday because of something called turn and burns.”