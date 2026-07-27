Heather Rae El Moussa Reveals Why Returning to ‘Selling Sunset’ Was a ‘Big Decision’

Heather Rae El Moussa is returning to “Selling Sunset” for Season 10 after several years away, but she says the decision was not easy. With another show in production and three children at home, the reality star first had to decide whether the comeback was worth disrupting the peace she had built.

In a deeply personal interview with US Weekly, the reality TV star shared her reason for being reluctant about returning to the show.

Why Heather Rae El Moussa Almost Turned Down Season 10

Getty Heather Rae El Moussa in 2025

“I’m really big with peace in my life and trying to have as much peace as possible,” Heather, 38, told Us Weekly in an interview published on Sunday, July 26.

She was already filming another series when the offer from “Selling Sunset” arrived. Returning meant balancing two productions while spending more time away from her husband, Tarek El Moussa, their toddler son Tristan, and her stepchildren, Taylor, 15, and Brayden, 10.

Heather questioned whether she could manage the added pressure without disturbing the stability she had created at home. In the end, she decided the opportunity was too meaningful to pass up. Although filming started more calmly than expected, the drama did not stay away for long. Still, Heather has no regrets. “I am glad I said yes. I am. I’m enjoying it,” she added.

Why Heather Left ‘Selling Sunset’ After Season 7

Heather confirmed in November 2023 that Season 7 would be her last, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight. She called the decision bittersweet at the time, saying things had run their course.

Later, she got more specific. The early seasons felt fun because the original women were genuinely close, and whatever friction existed stayed manageable.

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But as the cast grew, so did the tension. Heather described the atmosphere as toxic and said some cast members seemed willing to do almost anything for camera time. That’s when it stopped feeling worth it.

Who’s Back for ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 10?

Netflix confirmed that both Heather and Christine Quinn are returning for Season 10. Quinn stepped away after Season 5 in 2022, making her comeback one of the most talked-about casting announcements of the year. Netflix’s Tudum broke the news in April, framing both women’s returns as a back-to-basics reset for the series.

Not everyone is coming back. Chrishell Stause, Nicole Young and Chelsea Lazkani are all expected to be absent from the new season.

Heather said losing familiar faces stings a little, but she’s found a way to look at it differently, as a chance to meet new people and shake up the group in ways that might actually work in her favor.

Beyond the show itself, she sees the platform as a real tool for growing her beauty brand and other ventures. And somewhere in the middle of all of it, she found something she didn’t expect: a reminder of why she loved doing this in the first place.