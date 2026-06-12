Original ‘Hamilton’ Cast Member Shares Emotional Health Update With Fans

An original cast member of the Broadway musical “Hamilton” has shared an emotional and heartbreaking health update on social media.

The dancer, actor, and singer shared an Instagram post from a hospital bed. He shared sad news about his future with the musical.

What Has Happened to Thayne Jasperson?

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On June 11, 2026, Thayne Jasperson shared a video clip to social media to share some health details. The Broadway triple threat announced he has torn his bicep tendon/rotator cuffs and will be out of the musical for an undetermined amount of time while he heals.

He wrote, “So I have bad news. During ‘What Did I Miss’ I tore my bicep tendon/rotator cuffs while doing a lift. I had to get surgery, and now I’m out of ‘Hamilton’ musical for a while.”

He added, “I’m so bummed. I will miss seeing y’all at the show. But I’ll Be Back to screeeaaam at the rabble! Tryin to stay positive.”

Along with a message, Jasperson shared a video montage of hospital selfies, including an X-ray of his injury. He used the post to give followers a candid glimpse into the aftermath of the accident.

The post offered a reminder of how quickly life can change, even for those accustomed to performing under pressure. Supportive messages soon poured in from followers wishing him a smooth recovery.

“Don’t worry y’all, Thayne will be back to haunt the rafters of the Richard Rogers in no time because we all know he can’t stay away for long,” wrote one fan.

“Oh, dude! You’ll be back. And maybe you could return as The King? No lifts on that track,” penned a second follower.

A third fan noted, “Get better soon, the show won’t be the same without your energy.”

When Did Thayne Jasperson Start in ‘Hamilton?’

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Thayne Jasperson, has been a “Hamilton” cast member beginning in early 2015, beginning with the show’s workshops. He continued to be a cast member during the musical’s Off-Broadway debut at the Public Theater.

The triple threat officially opened with the original Broadway cast at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on August 6, 2015. He is currently the last original cast member still with the musical.

The actor told PEOPLE Magazine why he remains with the cast after 11 years.

“I couldn’t leave before the Tonys, then it was the Grammys, then we were filming it [for Disney+], now we have all of these people coming… I just couldn’t leave.”

“It’s become this huge, epic thing that’s kept me tied in. I always tell Lin-Manuel Miranda, ‘You wrote too good of a show… I can’t leave.’”

The entertainer believes that he will always be a performer, whether its as a part of “Hamilton” or in another role.

He told PEOPLE, “You’re gonna be wheeling me out in a wheelchair. I’m gonna be 82, and they’ll be like, ‘Get off the stage!’ So what’s next is more of this. I don’t have a plan.”

Jasperson concluded, “I’m trying to be spontaneous and live in the moment. When something feels right, I move with it. This is where I’m meant to be. And I want to always be ready to move to my life’s mission, whatever it may be.”

The original cast of “Hamilton” included Thayne Jasperson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom, Jr., Phillipa Soo and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Other cast members included Daveed Diggs, Christopher Jackson, Okieriete Onaodowan, Anthony Ramos, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and Jonathan Groff.