Tom Hardy ‘MobLand’ Drama Explained as Season 3 Future Remains Unclear

Reports that Tom Hardy had been fired from “MobLand” sparked widespread speculation about the future of one of Paramount+’s biggest series.

However, according to Variety, the actor has not been fired, and discussions are ongoing about bringing him back for a potential third season.

Hardy plays fixer Harry Da Souza on the Paramount+ crime drama, alongside Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren.

Sources told Variety that, despite reported behind-the-scenes tensions, the door remains open.

“Tom was not fired, the door is not closed for Season 3 and things are being worked through creatively,” a source close to production told the outlet.

Tom Hardy’s ‘MobLand’ Season 3 Future Remains Unclear

Play

Speculation about Hardy’s future intensified after reports surfaced suggesting the actor would not return for season 3 following disagreements with executive producer David Glasser and writer Jez Butterworth.

According to Variety, tensions did exist, but Hardy was never officially removed from the project.

A production source told the publication that efforts are being made to find a solution.

“I’m sure Guy is probably pushing David Glasser to make it work,” the source said. “Guy likes working with Tom.”

Director Guy Ritchie has a longstanding professional relationship with Hardy that dates back to the 2008 film “RocknRolla.”

Variety reported that several factors contributed to the behind-the-scenes disagreements. Sources cited concerns about production schedules, script delivery timelines and creative differences regarding certain scenes.

One source claimed Hardy became frustrated when scripts were delivered shortly before filming.

“Tom likes to prepare,” a production source told Variety.

According to the report, Butterworth’s commitments to multiple projects, including “The Agency” and upcoming Beatles films directed by Sam Mendes, may have complicated scheduling.

“I think Jez is basically spread too thin. He’s taken on too many jobs,” another source told the outlet.

Sources Detail Creative Differences Behind the Scenes

Play

Variety reported that Hardy occasionally requested script adjustments and wanted those suggestions fully considered during production.

“Often his ideas are very sound,” one source said. “And he wants them taken seriously.”

The report also suggested that Butterworth’s limited on-set presence sometimes made it more difficult to address script concerns in real time.

However, another source disputed some of those claims and said Hardy regularly participated in weekly Zoom meetings with Butterworth and Glasser.

According to Variety, many involved believe the situation escalated after information from production sources began leaking publicly.

“He’s difficult, but he’s a movie star,” a production source said.

Despite the reported disagreements, multiple sources indicated that efforts continue to find a path forward.

Helen Mirren Publicly Shows Support for Tom Hardy

As reports circulated, Hardy received a public show of support from his “MobLand” co-star Mirren.

On May 28, the Oscar-winning actress shared a photo of Hardy on Instagram alongside a brief message.

“Love you now and always,” Mirren wrote. “Helen.”

The post came shortly after reports about Hardy’s status on the series began to attract attention online.

Hardy has also spoken positively about working with both Mirren and Brosnan.

In an April 2025 interview with Parade, the actor praised his co-stars.

“To be able to watch them do something I think they’re brilliant in and to be part of that experience is fantastic,” Hardy said.

“They’re great, brilliant actors. Super talented, and they’ve done so much great work. It’s an absolute joy to be able to work with Pierce and Helen.”

Season 1 became a major success for Paramount+, helping establish “MobLand” as one of the streaming service’s flagship dramas.

Season 2 has completed filming and is expected to debut in late 2026.