‘The Gentlemen’ Star Confirms He Won’t Return for Season 3

While “The Gentlemen” Season 3 is confirmed, there is one star who won’t be back. Daniel Ings has confirmed his departure from the series, which leaves a few questions about his character.

The decision to exit may come as a surprise. After all, there were plenty of routes the story could have taken with his return.

Daniel Ings Will Not Return to ‘The Gentlemen’

Getty British actor Daniel Ings attends the premiere of “Prima Facie” during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on September 13, 2026. The 2026 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) runs September 10-20, 2026. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images)

When speaking with HATC Magazine, Ings confirmed that Freddy wouldn’t be back on “The Gentlemen.” This doesn’t mean that he will never return to the series, should Netflix renew it for a fourth season. However, Ings said, “I’m not in the next one. So that’s a fun sense of closure. I kind of see it as closure for the character in a way; it just ends as this wild, broken, crazy, you know. I don’t know, probably mumbling into the ether somewhere in the British countryside.”

The last fans saw of Freddy, that was exactly where he seemed to be left. He had been forced to chop up a former nemesis-turned-frenemy in the darkness of a van with a chainsaw by his brother, Eddie. Eddie had just learned that Freddy was the one who set up the explosion on the plane, intending to kill both him and his wife. As Eddie had just happened to decide to drive, it meant that only his wife died, and Eddie was out for revenge.

This could mean that Ings will return in the fourth season, should there be one. Many will likely want to know what happened to him after that clear breakdown. Guy Ritchie is a showrunner who likes to keep everyone on their toes, and that’s certainly the case here. Of course, there are questions about whether Freddy is still alive.

Would Eddie decide that he wanted to kill his brother as well to get revenge? Would he decide that Freddy living every day looking over his shoulder was enough? Eddie’s story had taken a dark turn throughout the second season with the loss of his wife, and it made him a dangerous man.

So far, only Theo James and Kaya Scodelario are confirmed as returning to “The Gentlemen” Season 3. There are still questions about Meghan Markle’s role.

Daniel Ings Will Be Back on ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’

Getty British actor Daniel Ings poses as part of a red carpet event for the newly released HBO MAX production series “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”, the new prequel of the Game of Thrones saga, in Rome on January 15, 2026. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP via Getty Images)

Viewers will still get to see Ings back on TV screens soon, though. He is still part of “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” where he plays Lyonel Baratheon. In the first season, Lyonel quickly took Dunk under his wing after they partied in the tent, and he fought by his side during the Trial of Seven.

He enjoys his time on the series, but notes that his performance on the show is different to the ones that book fans will have expected. Lyonel is tall and young in the books, but Ings’ interpretation is a little older and brings plenty of chaos to the story.

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” Season 2 recently wrapped filming and is now in post-production. It’s slated to arrive on HBO Max sometime in the first half of 2027.